3 Characters Who Should Have Been “That” Figure in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Special Chapter (& Not Todo)

For the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s third and final volume, it was announced that it would include a special bonus chapter featuring the future appearance of “that” character who never appeared in the sequel. It turned out to be Aoi Todo, a character who was previously mentioned in a fun gag in one of the sequel’s chapters but never actually appeared.

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While Todo’s appearance in the sequel is a nice moment for fans, especially considering how well he is living his life with his wife, the sequel should have used other characters instead for this big reveal. In particular, these three characters should have appeared instead, adding more depth to the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise.

3) Hakari Kinji

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Kinji Hakari was one of the most rowdy characters in the original Jujutsu Kaisen series, constantly defying the rules and foundations of jujutsu society while establishing his own path. Hakari always wanted to legalize his fighting club within jujutsu society, and according to Chapter 10 of Modulo, it was confirmed that he established his own provision that made it legal for sorcerers to engage in paid combat.

This confirmed that Hakari succeeded in his goal, yet he never appeared in the sequel despite being a major figure in shaping jujutsu society. Since it was never even confirmed whether he died, seeing an older version of him in the special bonus chapter would have added important lore context and fun to the story, rather than Todo’s appearance simply showing him peacefully living his life.

2) Gojo Satoru (New Six Eyes User)

There is no denying that Satoru Gojo was one of the core characters of the series, defining much of its identity and power system. He was born with the genetically inherited Six Eyes of the Gojo Clan, the iconic blue eyes that provided precise cursed energy manipulation alongside the Limitless technique. While Gojo died in the original series, fans were still hoping to learn a bit more about him in the sequel.

One of the most obvious ways to expand on Gojo’s legacy would have been through a new character who inherited this special power. Since the sequel takes place almost a century after Gojo’s death, the reemergence of a new Gojo possessing these abilities felt highly expected. However, the sequel never addressed it, making a new Gojo the character who should have been featured as the special figure in the bonus chapter, showcasing the continuation of the jujutsu cycle that the original series had built.

1) Megumi Fushiguro

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

There is no denying that, out of all the old characters fans wanted to see, Megumi Fushiguro was one of the biggest. As part of the main trio and one of the franchise’s most vital characters, the sequel only briefly mentioned him once in the final chapter, and even that was ambiguous about whether he was actually alive. However, that ambiguity also placed him in the perfect position to become the special figure in the series’ final bonus chapter.

Megumi’s appearance would have helped fill in important details and allowed fans to learn what exactly happened to him and the Zenin Clan. As the head of the clan, its re-establishment under Megumi would have been significant for jujutsu society. More importantly, Megumi was a vital part of the original Jujutsu Kaisen series, making him the character who rightfully should have been the special figure in the final bonus chapter.

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