3 Great Anime Movies From the Last 6 Years That Nobody Talks About

It’s a great time to be someone who enjoys anime movies. After all, some of the best anime films of the 2020s are breaking records and accumulating massive mainstream hype. Just look at the recent theatrical runs for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. And that’s not to mention the critical success of films like The Boy and the Heron and Suzume. This decade is delivering when it comes to stunningly animated, thrilling features. Yet there are a few anime movies from the last six years that deserve more attention, since no one really talks about them.

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Not every title has the massive followings of franchises like Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen. And they don’t all benefit from being associated with talent like Hayao Miyazaki and Makoto Shinkai. Unfortunately, the ones that don’t have such draws sometimes fly under the radar, especially outside of dedicated anime circles. It’s rare to hear anyone discussing these projects from day to day, though they’re all worthy of viewers’ attention.

3) Josee, The Tiger and the Fish (2020)

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Studio Bones’ Josee, The Tiger and the Fish makes for an enjoyable viewing experience, but it doesn’t get enough love, especially six years out from its release. Debuting in 2020 likely didn’t help the film garner attention, but those who did see it had high opinions of it. That’s why it boasts a 100% critic score and 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film tells an emotional love story between a disabled artist and the man hired to assist her. Their romance unravels more believably than many stories in the genre, and the visuals are gorgeous. It’s not a film without flaws, but it’s one that deserves to be more well-known.

2) Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021)

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Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is one of those films you’ll see on Netflix or hear about every so often, but it doesn’t get discussed nearly as much as other recent anime movies. And it should, as Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is another drama that tackles emotional topics and delivers on the charm. Its colorful, memorable animation style is a highlight, as it sets the film apart from so many other offerings. And even though its coming-of-age themes and romance aren’t quite so unique, they’re still worthwhile. The story feels grounded and relatable, which makes it easy to invest in the characters and their connections. It’s somewhat shocking it isn’t reaching more people.

1) 100 Meters (2025)

With 100 Meters coming out toward the end of 2025, it’s no surprise it’s been overshadowed by the bigger blockbusters that debuted around that time. But for fans of sports anime, this is a must-watch gem. Its story, which revolves around a runner becoming rivals with a student who once motivated him, is compelling in its own right. But it’s made even more so by the film’s other strengths: its stellar animation, impressive soundtrack, and standout voice performances. This film really is a joy to watch, and it’s not afraid to get thoughtful and existential. It’s great as a sports anime, but it’s also so much more — and that’s precisely why more people need to be watching it.

What’s a recent anime movie you wish got more recognition? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!