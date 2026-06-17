3 Reasons to Be Really Excited for Crunchyroll’s Best Fantasy Series Finale on June 22

As the Spring 2026 season comes to an end, many currently airing anime will also wrap up, and unfortunately, this year’s best magical fantasy is set to be among the first to conclude. The anime that consistently stood out as the best magical fantasy airing on Crunchyroll was Witch Hat Atelier, captivating fans with its premise, animation, and narrative progression.

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Witch Hat Atelier was only slated for a total of 13 episodes, and with the release of the latest episode, the anime is now preparing for its season finale on June 22 while also unveiling a final trailer for its current arc. The finale is poised to be one of the best episodes of the series, having laid the foundation for a thrilling encounter that adds depth and raises the stakes. In particular, there are three reasons that make this finale even more exciting, and one that fans shouldn’t miss.

3) Classic Shonen-Style Take on the Exam

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier is a seinen series, but it embraces many elements commonly found in shonen series, and one of the most classic is the exam arc, which often sees the villains interrupt the proceedings. Witch Hat Atelier is currently featuring such an arc, and the latest episodes showcased the classic intervention of a villain just as the exam was progressing smoothly. The newly introduced villain immediately seized control of the proctor and demonstrated just how powerful he is.

This has made it clear that the students involved, along with everyone else, will be forced to confront this new threat, with Qifrey and Coco following suit. This confrontation will serve as the first major benchmark to showcase just how powerful the Brimmed Caps truly are in an actual battle. Considering that this is the finale, a major reveal related to them is expected, but not before the epic fight fans have been waiting for ever since Episode 5 of the series.

2) Villain Lore

Image courtesy of Bug Films

While Witch Hat Atelier has made it clear that its main antagonists are an organization known as the Brimmed Caps, very little has been revealed about them beyond the fact that one of their members is targeting Coco and that they use forbidden magic. Besides that, few details about them have been unveiled. Thus, with a major Brimmed Cap involved in the current predicament, which will be depicted in the final episode of the season, there are high expectations surrounding why the Brimmed Caps exist and what their motives are.

With the appearance of the Brimmed Cap member known as the Black Cloak, everyone is expected to confront him and push him into a corner. In the process, Qifrey and his apprentices could force him to reveal the Brimmed Caps’ plans and possibly uncover why they have been targeting Coco as well. This would make sense to reveal in the next episode, as it would serve as the perfect point for the season to end, with something major being revealed about the main character while laying the foundation for the next season.

1) Witch Hat Atelier‘s Season 1 Finale Could Be a Visual Marvel

Image courtesy of Bug Films

One of the best aspects of the Witch Hat Atelier anime has been how it has consistently proven itself to be one of the best-animated series in recent years, with its fifth episode depicting action on a scale of animation that was unparalleled. Following that episode, the rest of the series remained relatively quiet, focusing on world-building and continuing to emphasize how magic affects the world of Witch Hat Atelier. However, the perfect opportunity for the series to unleash its action has now arrived.

The confrontation between the prominent characters, including Qifrey and the witches of his atelier against the Black Cloak Brimmed Cap, is inevitable, and with forbidden magic in play and Qifrey once again stepping up to save his apprentices, Bug Films could elevate the sequence just as it did in the fifth episode of the series. If Bug Films delivers once again, not only could the Witch Hat Atelier finale emerge as the best-looking episode of the series, but it could also surpass the finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and stand as a true grand finale that fans should definitely not miss

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