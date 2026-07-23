5 Best Action Anime Released on Netflix in 2026 So Far (#1 Is the Biggest Action Anime of the Year)

Netflix is emerging as one of the biggest streaming platforms in the anime industry, and this year has further cemented its dominance. So far, 2026 has delivered an interesting lineup of anime, with many of the biggest releases arriving on Netflix. The platform has also featured several notable Netflix Originals, but action has once again proven to be one of anime’s strongest genres.

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Dozens of action-packed anime have been released this year, but only a select few are currently available on Netflix in the US. Even so, the platform’s library continues to grow as it embraces more simulcasts. With a major recent addition to its catalog, there are now five big action anime released in 2026 available on Netflix that you shouldn’t miss.

5) Dorohedoro Season 2

Courtesy of Toho Animation

Dorohedoro Season 2 was one of the most anticipated anime returns of the year, finally arriving six years after the first season’s release. Many fans had assumed that MAPPA had forgotten about the bizarre action-packed series, but the anime returned with a bang, continuing its story and premiering on Netflix at the start of the Spring season.

Though the season was short, MAPPA once again delivered. Dorohedoro Season 2 continued Caiman and Nikaido’s journey as the former sought revenge while uncovering the mysteries of their world, making the narrative even more compelling. It wasn’t just one of Netflix’s biggest action anime of the year, but also one of 2026’s most anticipated anime returns.

4) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run

David Productions

Netflix has been heavily involved with the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise since Part 6, which completed its run in 2022, and the streaming platform is continuing that trend with its latest installment. Steel Ball Run has already emerged as one of Netflix’s biggest releases, debuting with a special episode that laid the foundation for the journey ahead. Fans got their first glimpse of the new JoJo and the bizarre adventure unfolding in a new setting.

Though only one episode has been released so far, the anime will return in September, with Netflix confirming that the remaining 11 episodes of the season will be released weekly. Steel Ball Run is already Netflix’s biggest exclusive anime, and once it returns, it will only solidify its position and emerge as one of the biggest action anime of the year.

3) One Piece

Courtesy of Toei Animation

No one thought One Piece would become a seasonal anime, but it proved otherwise with its format change last year. Netflix has long embraced the weekly release of the anime’s new episodes, and it has continued that approach with the series’ new seasonal format. One Piece is currently diving deeper into the Elbaph arc, where the action is steadily ramping up. As one of the story’s most important arcs, the anime is only heading toward even bigger action sequences.

Netflix will continue streaming the anime’s weekly episodes for the rest of the current season, and fans should get ready, as One Piece may become even better with Toei Animation having more time to elevate the series’ action. That makes it one of the action-packed anime on Netflix in 2026 that fans won’t want to miss.

2) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm was also one of the most anticipated anime series of 2026, and when it finally arrived, it lived up to expectations as the Fullmetal Alchemist successor many had hoped it would be. While the anime initially premiered exclusively on Crunchyroll, Netflix has since acquired its streaming rights, allowing fans who missed it to finally catch up.

New episodes are currently being released on Netflix as well, with each one further establishing the series as a dark action anime that few can rival, while its humor only makes it even better. Fans of Fullmetal Alchemist will absolutely adore this gem, as it delivers the action-packed storytelling and deep lore that made that masterpiece so beloved.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was undoubtedly the biggest anime release of the year, and MAPPA went beyond expectations to make it even more action-packed than any other high-octane anime released in recent years. Finally, after three months of waiting since the season concluded, Netflix began streaming all 12 episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 on July 22.

Every episode of the season is packed with action, with a few even exceeding the standard runtime to fully deliver its intense narrative. The finale has emerged as the biggest action anime episode of 2026 and arguably the best episode in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s history. Fans with only a Netflix subscription can now binge the entire season, and its relentless action will undoubtedly keep them hooked while making them wonder if any other anime in 2026 can match its intensity.

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