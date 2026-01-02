5 Great Anime to Watch While Waiting For Madoka Magica Walpurgisnacht: Rising

There’s plenty of exciting material for anime fans to look forward to in 2026, including a selection of new shows, returning series, and theatrical film releases. After the success of 2025, audiences are more than ready to see what this year has in store, with many predicting 2026 could actually be one of the best years for the anime community in some time. Popular series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End are expected to make their returns this year, prompting a lot of discussion about anime’s ever-growing influence in mainstream media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most anticipated releases of 2026 has to be Madoka Magica Walpurgisnacht: Rising. This film is set to release sometime in February 2026 in Japanese theaters, though global fans will likely be able to access the movie later in the year. It’s set to act as a direct sequel to the Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Rebellion film, continuing the events and expanding upon plot points from the previous movie. Even years after its influential anime dropped, Madoka Magica is still recognized as one of the defining shows within the magical girl subgenre, along with one of the top examples of successful trope-subversion. So if you’re a long-time fan eagerly awaiting the next installments in this franchise, these five anime are great substitutes until it’s available for streaming.

5) Girls Last Tour

Image Courtesy of White Fox

Girls Last Tour is a post-apocalyptic venture that delves deep into the last efforts of a rag-tag duo as they traverse the end of the world. The series was released in 2017 and had a total of 12 episodes before coming to an end. It was known for its adorable art that juxtaposed the bleak, grim nature of its subject matter, creating an interesting dichotomy between its visuals and the story being told. Girls Last Tour follows the tale of two young girls traveling over the wasteland of a destroyed Earth, traversing numerous cities to search for supplies, shelter, food, and water. Their inevitable end doesn’t take away from the fleeting moments of beauty the show manages to convey as the girls take in the small wonders of life.

4) Magical Girl Raising Project

Image Courtesy of Lerche

Magical Girl Raising Project is another deceptively cute anime that has much deeper, darker themes than its art style lets on. The show was released back in 2016, but a second season titled Magical Girl Raising Project: Restart is scheduled to debut sometime in 2026. This series combines aspects of the magical girl genre with survival, creating a series that never shies away from the brutal nature of its plot. In Magical Girl Raising Project, a smartphone app exists that acts as a game to turn girls across the country into real magical girls. The only catch is that when the magical girl population becomes oversaturated, the girls must fight each other to the death for the sake of keeping their powers and lives.

3) Wonder Egg Priority

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

Wonder Egg Priority is another addition to this list that embraces the magical girl genre while exploring the harsh reality of earning such powers. The series first came out in 2021 and had a total of 13 episodes in total before it ended. This show explored themes of mental health, overcoming grief, friendship, sacrifice, and bullying; these mature themes made the series stand out among other contemporary titles, with Wonder Egg Priority navigating many social issues that young girls might actually experience. The plot follows Ai Ohto, a girl suffering from depression after her best friend commits suicide. Ai is offered the chance to bring her friend back to life if she becomes a magical girl in an alternate dream reality, where her goal is to protect the souls of other girls dealing with trauma.

2) Made in Abyss

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

Made in Abyss is one of the most unique anime series of the past decade, boasting a unique plot that’s only complemented by the animation bringing the setting to life. This series first aired back in 2017 and has spawned numerous films continuing the first season’s plot, with the latest installment, Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery, is set for debut in 2026. The show is often praised for the nostalgic art, incredible world-building, and unique setting that define so much of the show’s aesthetic. Made in Abyss tells the story of a young girl and her cyborg companion traveling into a mysterious chasm, known as the Abyss, in search of her long-lost mother. While it may seem like a feel-good show, this anime is notorious for embracing violent, disturbing themes that enhance the desperation of the main characters’ situation.

1) School-Live!

Image Courtesy of Lerche

School-Live! is a fantastic anime that isn’t often talked about by many fans despite its incredibly quirky concept that isn’t seen too much within anime. The series first aired back in 2015, though it was given a live-action adaptation in 2019 that premiered in Japan. It’s a fascinating blend of everyday, schoolgirl slice-of-life, with the catch being that its entire premise takes place during the zombie apocalypse. The schoolgirls trapped inside their school building must try to make the most out of life and find normalcy in small things while the world decays around them and danger draws closer. School-Live! explores themes of friendship, survival, mental health issues, and persevering in the face of adversity.

Have you seen any of these series before? Tell us which anime film release you’re most excited for this year in the comments below.