5 Greatest Anime Rival Team-Ups (That Aren’t From Naruto or Dragon Ball)

Anime rivals have some of the most intriguing dynamics of the medium, as they’re often at odds with one another — but not so much that it’ll prevent them from teaming up against a common enemy. The best anime rivalries combine fierce competition with a grudging respect for one another. They may butt heads, or even have more serious conflicts, but they’ll come to each other’s aid under the right circumstances.

And some of the greatest team-ups are just as thrilling as the best anime rival fights. In fact, watching the characters work together after seasons of clashing can prove even more satisfying than watching them fight again. Dragon Ball and Naruto provide some of the best examples of this happening, but they’re far from the only anime to deliver incredible team-ups. These are also so satisfying that they’ll stick with fans long after they’re finished.

5) Asta & Yuno vs Licht

Black Clover

Image via Studio Pierrot

In Black Clover, Asta and Yuno start their journeys at very different power levels — but Asta catches up to his rival over time, which makes it all the more satisfying when they put their full strength together in the fight against Licht. The two have an amicable rivalry compared to other characters on this list, so it’s no surprise that they work together well. And their team-up in Black Clover‘s 100th episode delivers an entertaining spectacle, complete with great animation and an incredible soundtrack. It’s one of the series’ best fights overall and one of the best examples of iconic rivals coming together for a good reason. It’s also suspenseful and surprising because they don’t actually win.

4) Natsu & Gajeel vs. Laxus

Fairy Tail

Natsu and Gajeel don’t start off on the right foot in Fairy Tail, but they come to develop a more lighthearted rivalry over time — and their fight against Laxus proves they make a good team. Their coordinated attacks lead to a lively and well-choreographed confrontation, and it’s made better by the incredible voice acting and soundtrack. The characters play on each other’s strengths to defeat Laxus, and even then, it’s a close call. It’s exactly the sort of energy you want to see in a rival team-up, and that’s why it leaves such a strong impression.

3) Deku & Bakugo vs. Nine

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

Deku and Bakugo are one of modern anime’s most iconic rivalries, and they have a few great team-ups throughout My Hero Academia. However, their best one comes from My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. After losing to Nine the first time around, the pair pour everything they have into defeating the villain the second time — and preventing him from getting his hands on Katsuma’s cell activation Quirk. It’s an uphill battle, and they’re only able to beat the villain when Deku shares the power of One for All. This leads to striking visuals that feel on par with the best rival fights from Naruto and Dragon Ball. It also pays off the characters’ growing understanding of one another, and it offers a glimpse of what Bakugo using One for All would look like. It doesn’t stick, but it’s a fun “what if?” moment.

2) Atsushi & Akutagawa vs. Fitzgerald

Bungo Stray Dogs

Image via Studio Bones

Atsushi and Akutagawa’s team-up against Fitzgerald is one of anime’s most satisfying, as Bungo Stray Dogs balances action and stunning visuals with great writing during this showdown. The characters’ rivalry is front and center throughout this fight, which finds them appalled by Fitzgerald’s suggestion that they’re anything alike. Ultimately, they sort of prove him right, though, as their efforts to defeat him highlight their similarities — and how well their strengths complement each other. Even with their combined power, beating Fitzgerald still proves a daunting task. There are layers to this conflict, and it makes it that much better.

1) Naruto & Sasuke vs. Momoshiki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Image via Studio Pierrot

Leave it to Naruto and Sasuke to make it onto this list, despite the exclusion of all fights from Naruto and Dragon Ball. But one of Naruto and Sasuke’s most iconic team-ups actually comes from Boruto. The pair is forced to combine their powers to defeat the villain Momoshiki. It’s a showdown with impressive animation and choreography, and it really shows how far the two characters have come since Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden. Seeing them work together again is even more satisfying years out from the original story. And it’s intriguing to see how their powers and ability to work together has evolved into adulthood. It’s a fight for the books, and easily one of the coolest moments from Boruto.

What’s your favorite team-up between anime rivals? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!