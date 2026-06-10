5 Major Shonen Jump Manga Ending in 2026 (Ranked By How Soon the Finale Hits)

There are some major Shonen Jump manga franchises now in various stages towards their grand finales, so it’s time to get ready for a lot of hits to come to an end end this year. It’s been a major period of change for Shueisha’s long running magazine as they have been losing many of their longest running hits pretty much back to back over the last couple of years. As the final series of the 2010s wrapped up their runs, it’s now nearing the end for many of the late 2010s and early 2020s franchises as well with their final arcs now in gear.

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There are still some major Shonen Jump series that have either had their creators announce their final arcs, reveal that they are in their final phases, or just seem to be quickly approaching their end with some of the latest developments. Now as the second half of the year is underway, it’s clear that these major series might not make it through to 2027 with some franchises getting closer to their end than others. Read on for the Shonen Jump endings you need to keep an eye out for.

5). Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shoichi Usui’s Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi has more of a classic Shonen Jump pacing. It just wrapped up a massive battle with its latest chapters, and saw Kiyoshi promoted to his highest position as an exorcist yet. It’s the same kind of pacing with each of the other arcs thus far where every grand finale seems like it could be the end, but then also a brand new arc then begins right after it.

That’s where the series is now as its latest battle could end up being the start of another huge fight to come through the course of the year, or it could suddenly end with its next chapter. It’s that uncertainty that puts it here at the bottom of the list by default.

4). Witch Watch

Courtesy of Shueisha

Kenta Shirohara’s Witch Watch officially kicked off “Part 3” of its story late last year, and with it revealed that it was actually the final arc of the series overall. It’s still got quite a bit to go as it’s working through each of its final key battles between its most prominent characters, so there are likely going to be several months more new chapters on the way. It’s also the kind of series where it can still go beyond its final fight if it wants to thanks to how much time it’s taken to get to this point, and how many side adventures have helped to pad out the series’ length over time. But it’s one to keep an eye out.

3). Sakamoto Days

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Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days‘ officially announced it was entering its final arc last year around this same time, and it’s done so by showcasing many of its final fights thus far. Sakamoto himself has already returned to action, and we’re just waiting on his final fight to start as a few of the other smaller confrontations are beginning to wrap up one after another.

It’s only a matter of time before we get to see these respective fights reach their end, and that means it’s only a matter of time before we get to see how this one wraps up for Sakamoto and the others. It’s just waiting to see whether or not there’s enough material to actually get it to 2027, or if it’s going to wrap up this year.

2). Hima-ten!

Courtesy of Shueisha

Genki Ono revealed that Hima-ten! was fast approaching its ending with the release of Volume 9 earlier this April, and the latest chapters of the series have followed through on that promise with Tenichi officially turning down the confessions of two of the series’ central heroines as of the latest chapter. With the series now only having one heroine’s confession remaining, we’re going to see the end of this one soon enough.

It might take a bit to see how long that final confession and Tenichi’s ultimate response to it all take place, and there are all sorts of potential chances for a swerve in the romance right at the end. But there’s no way this one makes it to 2027. It’s going to be ending this year unless it cruelly stretches things out for readers.

1). Blue Box

Courtesy of Shueisha

Kouji Miura’s Blue Box might end as early as this month, and maybe as early as this week with how rapidly it seems to be getting towards its grand finale. Miura revealed last December that the manga was fast approaching its end, and that became even more real as Taiki is now in the final match of his final high school tournament. The latest chapter of the series (as of this writing) saw this final match reach its climax as every character reflected on how much of an impact Taiki has had on their lives.

Every sports manga fan knows the vibe of when a series is going to end when every single character seems to be reaching the ends of their stories, and Taiki’s is really the last one that needs a suitable end of his own. That’s going to hit hard and fast, so fans really need to lock in for this fast approaching ending in the coming weeks.

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