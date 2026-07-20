5 Reasons Why Naruto Is Secretly the Best Anime of the Shonen Big Three

Even though several years have passed and a new age of the anime and manga industry has begun, the legacy of the Shonen Big Three remains unmatched. Each of these series has unique premises and power systems, which helped set the standards for the new generation of manga. While One Piece is currently ongoing and in its Final Saga, Naruto and Bleach have long concluded. All these series have a wide global fanbase, and the debate around which of them is the best never ends. After all, liking one series more than the other is completely a subjective matter, so this debate has no chance of ever being resolved.

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Even so, there are qualities that one can have over the other. A week ago, ComicBook explained why One Piece has an edge over Naruto and Bleach. However, that doesn’t mean One Piece excels the two series in every way possible. Naruto excels where One Piece and Bleach fall behind, and it has more than enough great qualities that deserve just as much recognition, maybe even more.

5) Naruto Has The Best Rivalry

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After witnessing his brother kill his entire clan, Sasuke swore to take revenge. He always had this aura of darkness around him and wouldn’t let anyone near him. On the other hand, Naruto grew up as an orphan and was eager to connect with more people. Sadly, the village always treated him with animosity. Naruto’s goal since the beginning was to become a Hokage. The two barely tolerated each other in the beginning, but as part of Team 7, they learned to get along. As a member of the legendary Uchiha Clan, Sasuke was incredibly talented from a young age. But Naruto had to work extremely hard to catch up with Sasuke.

Even in moments such as the first time they exchanged blows using their signature jutsu, Sasuke opts to be petty upon seeing what initially looked like a weaker impact from Naruto’s Rasengan. Sasuke leaves the Hidden Leaf Village not long into his time alongside Team 7 in the Sasuke Recovery Mission Arc. Sasuke becomes a rogue ninja and follows Orochimaru in order to acquire more power. This deeply upsets Naruto, who does everything he can to bring him back. We see Naruto desperately trying to change Sasuke’s mind through the entirety of Shippuden. The two even clashed against each other as enemies.

4) Naruto Is The Most Inspiring Shonen Big Three Protagonist

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Compared to Luffy and Ichigo, Naruto’s powers in the original series mostly come from the Nine-Tailed Beast. Kurama was sealed inside Naruto on the day he was born, and he steadily learned to control that power throughout the story. Apart from Kurama’s powers, his own talent, his hard work, and dedication are the only reasons he was able to make it that far. However, if his powers are compared to someone like Luffy, who can basically turn imagination into reality, Naruto wouldn’t stand a chance.

3) Naruto’s Villains Are the Most Iconic

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Whether it’s Itachi Uchiha, who later turned out to be an anti-hero, Nagato Uzumaki (Pain), Obito Uchiha, or Madara Uchiha, Naruto has no shortage of incredible and iconic antagonists that always win everyone’s hearts and earn their fair share of TikTok edits. Most of them aren’t necessarily evil, but simply broken heroes who also had dreams of living honorable lives as Shinobi. Their ideologies change after they go through brutal moments that compel them to walk on the wrong path.

The series is so much more layered than simply showcasing a hero and villain fighting their battles. We don’t see the protagonist simply defeating the villains and calling it a day; instead, it’s always a clash of ideologies among them. Naruto has the power to bring anyone to his side, and this applies to his enemies as well. The story often redeems its antagonists, such as Zabuza dying with Haku by his side and Obito finding peace in the end, highlighting that no one is beyond saving.

2) Naruto’s Fights Are The Best in Shonen Big Three

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It’s not just One Piece or Bleach; Naruto surpasses most Shonen Jump series in terms of fights. Even to this day, not many series are on par with Naruto in terms of scaling scope, magnitude, and/or stakes of their battles. The fights don’t only rely on sheer display of power, but also because they’re driven by emotional and personal bonds. Everything from the techniques to the close combat choreography is a treat to the eyes, especially for fans who love the thrill of the battle. Whether it’s hand-to-hand taijutsu or the unique ninjutsu techniques almost every character offers, each fight offers something to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Not to mention the hype just elevates if someone uses genjutsu, which, to be honest, is the coolest power in the show, treating viewers to mind-bending, illusory warfare often conducted by many of Naruto’s most elite shinobi. Even though the anime aired several years ago, when animation quality was nothing compared to what it is now, Studio Pierrot never held back in key battles as they blended fluid animation, cinematic angles, and impressive choreography that further elevated the intensity of these battles.

1) Naruto’s Emotional Core Is Unparalleled

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The sheer emotional depth in Naruto leaves most series in the dust, and it’s the most defining quality of the series, although One Piece is certainly laying down its own pathos cards week after week. The fights are fun and thrilling, but what has truly captured fans’ hearts is how the series heavily focuses on themes such as loneliness, betrayal, grief, that’s caused by the broken world these Ninjas are forced to live in. This quality is etched into every part of the story, whether it’s the backstories or the fights. Naruto Uzumaki, being the center of the show, represents all these themes and more.

Naruto’s journey from being an outcast to becoming the village’s most revered hero is not only inspiring but also highlights his determination to break the cycle of hatred simply by understanding others. His empathy often treads into heartbreaking, and that’s why every word he says hits deep. Because he knows what they feel, Naruto is able to connect with Gaara, Nagato, Obito, even Kurama, and reach out his hand to them.

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