After 4 Years, Here’s What You Need to Remember About Jujutsu Kaisen: 0 Before Season 3 Premieres

It has been quite some time since Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released (2021 in Japan and 2022 in the United States). As the anticipation builds for the third season of the main series, there’s a ton of important information to remember about the events in this prequel film. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 introduced us to key players in the grander scope of the story and established critical lore that will come back into play, especially in Season 3. From the tragic origins of a certain Special Grade Cursed Spirit to the true limits of a powerful sorcerer’s abilities and the dark ambitions of a misguided villain, the film laid essential groundwork for Jujutsu Kaisen as a whole.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is not just a bottle episode; it is a foundation upon which the current conflicts in the main series are built, making it crucial viewing for understanding the character motivations and escalating threats that will define the upcoming season.

10) Yuta Can Mimic Any Cursed Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 revolves around Jujutsu High newcomer, Yuta Okkotsu. While Yuta is timid and guilt-ridden, he grows exponentially as the film progresses. The true extent of Yuta’s power is finally revealed in the climax when he reveals that, along with his other impressive skills, he can completely copy and use another sorcerer’s Cursed Technique. After observing Toge Inumaki’s very rare technique, Yuta was able to flawlessly use Cursed Speech against Suguru Geto.

This unique mimicry ability, which stems from his connection to Rika and his massive amounts of cursed energy reserves, makes him an unpredictable and extremely dangerous sorcerer. While the exact conditions and limitations of this technique are never fully described, it marks him as one of the most versatile and powerful assets at Jujutsu High.

9) Gojo Had No Choice But to Kill Geto

Despite their deep history as best friends and former classmates, Satoru Gojo was forced to personally execute Suguru Geto following the devastating Night Parade of a Hundred Demons (a terrorist attack orchestrated by Geto). After Yuta defeated Geto, Gojo tracked down his gravely wounded former friend and carried out the death sentence off-screen with a heavy heart.

Gojo’s decision was a final, painful act necessary to protect the world. Geto’s actions as a cult leader hellbent on creating a world of only sorcerers by killing all non-sorcerers had crossed a point of no return. Having to execute someone he still held love for, this became a personal tragedy for Gojo, highlighting the personal sacrifice required from the world’s strongest sorcerer.

8) Suguru Geto Planned to Kill Yuta to Obtain Rika

Suguru Geto’s primary goal in orchestrating the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons was not only to cause chaos, but to distract the majority of sorcerers and specifically isolate and kill Yuta Okkotsu. Geto believed that by killing Yuta, the Special Grade Cursed Spirit Rika Orimoto would be released, and he could then use his Cursed Spirit Manipulation technique to absorb her into his arsenal as his most powerful weapon.

Rika was invaluable to Geto because of her terrifying power and bottomless wellspring of cursed energy. Killing Yuta and “freeing” her by severing their inherent connection was the key step in Geto’s larger plan to eliminate all non-sorcerers and create his envisioned utopia.

7) Yuta is Sent to Africa on a Special Mission in the Post Credits

The film’s post-credits scene gives a critical tease for Yuta’s future role, showing him travelling abroad on a special mission given directly (and discreetly) by Gojo. He is shown operating in an unknown country in Africa with one of Geto’s former allies, Miguel. This scene also confirms that the Jujutsu world operates on a global scale and that Yuta has advanced enough in his training and skills to engage in high-level, international covert missions.

This assignment immediately establishes Yuta as a key player in the larger conflict beyond Japan. It also gives a clear and logical explanation for Yuta’s absence in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and, even more importantly, the devastating events of the Shibuya Incident.

6) Inumkai’s Cursed Speech Technique and Its Limitations

Toge Inumaki was born with the Inumaki clan’s inherited technique, Cursed Speech, which allows him to infuse his words with cursed energy to force the listener to listen to his commands. In his everyday communication with friends, he uses specialized vocabulary based on rice ball ingredients like “Salmon” or “Tuna” to ensure that he does not accidentally use his technique on those he cares about.

While incredibly powerful and effective, the technique has severe drawbacks. The stronger the command, the more strain it takes on Inumaki’s throat. Furthermore, if his command is too powerful, it can physically harm his body, making it a double-edged sword that he must use with great care and precision.

5) Yuta Has Unlimited Cursed Energy With Rika

Yuta Okkotsu’s most defining characteristic as a sorcerer is his staggering amount of cursed energy, which is described as effectively limitless and second only to Gojo. However, Yuta himself does not possess the bottomless well of cursed energy; it is a direct result of his bond with the Special Grade Vengeful Cursed Spirit, Rika, who acts as the conduit of this overwhelming power.

The sheer scale of his energy surpasses even Satoru Gojo’s at times, allowing him to use complex techniques and sustain his powers for extended periods. However, using this energy eventually drains Yuta, whereas the Six Eyes allow Gojo to maintain a constant output of cursed energy without ever tiring. Yuta’s vast reserve of power is one of the core reasons he is considered such a dangerous and valuable asset to the Jujutsu world.

4) The Reason Maki Left the Zenin Clan

Maki Zenin chose to completely abandon her powerful, traditionalist family, the Zenin Clan. Though the Zenins are one of the “big three” clans, along with the Gojo and Kamo clans, she left them for a very valid reason. The Zenin men lead the clan and have rigid, misogynistic beliefs, viewing women as essentially useless. As Maki lacks any cursed energy, their disdain towards her is even greater, as they view her as a shame to the clan.

Despite having a heavenly restriction that left her with virtually no cursed energy, Maki vowed to become a powerful sorcerer using only Cursed Tools and martial arts. Her goal was to prove the clan’s conservative and harmful ideology wrong and to eventually take her place as the clan head, all through her own incredible physical strength and skill.

3) Yuta is Deemed a Special Grade Sorcerer

Due to his virtually limitless volume of cursed energy and direct connection with Rika, Yuta was immediately classified as a Special Grade Sorcerer. This designation places him in the highest tier of power, a category shared only by three other older sorcerers: Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Yuki Tsukumo.

His classification reflects not just his potential but the serious danger he poses to the unsuspecting public if he loses control of Rika. This grade makes him a nearly unmatched force in the Jujutsu world alongside three of the most influential and powerful sorcerers.

2) Yuta Was Sentenced to Death (And Saved By Gojo)

Upon discovering the danger and power inherited when Rika latched onto him, the higher-ups of the Jujutsu world immediately sentenced Yuta to secret execution. They feared his unpredictable and uncontrollable power could lead to a global catastrophe.

However, just as he would eventually do for Yuji Itadori the next year, Satoru Gojo intervened. Gojo recognized Yuta’s good nature and extraordinary potential, and successfully argued to the elders that Yuta’s death should be postponed so he could be mentored and learn to control Rika’s power at Jujutsu High.

1) Rika’s Origins as Special Grade Cursed Spirit

Rika Orimoto’s transformation into a Special Grade Cursed Spirit was a tragic and deeply personal event for Yuta. Rika was Yuta’s childhood friend, and they had promised to marry each other when they grew up. But soon after, Rika was killed in a horrific and bloody traffic accident right in front of Yuta.

Yuta’s overwhelming grief, trauma, denial, and refusal to accept Rika’s death unknowingly poured his cursed energy into her dead body. This act cursed Rika’s spirit, binding her to Yuta and transforming her into the powerful cursed spirit that became known as the “Queen of Curses.”

