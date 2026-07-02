Every Major Netflix Live-Action Anime and Manhwa Adaptation of 2026, Ranked

Netflix has emerged as one of the prominent streaming platforms, consistently producing live-action adaptations of anime, manga, manhwa, and many other series. This year alone has seen several adaptations from different sources, but five in particular have emerged from animation and manhwa.

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Of the five, two are based on anime, one on a Nickelodeon animated series, and two are a surprise adaptation of a manhwa. So, let’s rank the live-action adaptations released on Netflix so far in 2026 based on how well they succeeded as adaptations.

5) Viral Hit

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix released the live-action adaptation of the anime and Webtoon, Viral Hit, on June 11, 2026, and it instantly became one of the platform’s hit series. Much like the source material, the series follows Kota, who is constantly bullied by his classmates, while other circumstances in his life, such as his mother being hospitalized, make things even more difficult. Fed up with his situation, Kota decides to fight back against bullies, learning how to fight through the YouTube channel Viral Hit.

Alongside his former bully, Kota rises against the injustice at his school, streaming his fights online to earn donations and emerge as a hero who defies bullies. As he encounters more bullies, the series develops into a coming-of-age story. While the narrative is fairly simple, the adaptation is over the top at times and lacks seriousness in both the performances and the presentation of its story. This highlights that Viral Hit functions better as an anime despite not being a particularly fictional series that would require CGI. Nevertheless, it is a fun six-episode journey that you will enjoy this year.

4) Bloodhounds Season 2

This year saw many live-action adaptations return with second seasons, including the live-action adaptation of the webtoon Bloodhounds, the popular action-thriller series starring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi as a duo boxing their way through injustice. The first season had wrapped up its narrative completely, and it would not have been a bad decision to end it there. However, its return only proved that the series could still become bigger and bolder.

Featuring a story in which Kim Geon-woo and Hong Woo-jin are drawn into the world of an underground boxing rig, the season perfectly presents a new threat that is satisfying to see them overcome. The action has only gotten better, and the series is once again gripping throughout its run. Though it was not a necessary follow-up season, it is still a great addition to have.

3) Teach You a Lesson

Image courtesy of Netflix

Adaptations of manhwa into anime have become common in recent years; however, Teach You a Lesson skipped that route, with Netflix instead producing a K-drama adaptation that instantly became one of the platform’s top series. The narrative follows the incorporation of a special force dedicated to preventing bullying in schools and the education system. With perfectly cast characters, the series emerges as a compelling K-drama adaptation that keeps viewers hooked throughout its run.

Almost every episode presents a new case of bullying or injustice within school grounds, reflecting the reality of many real-life schools. The characters portrayed in the series have compelling reasons for where they stand, and nearly every episode ends on a cathartic note. Had it not been for the big-budget live-action adaptations, Teach You a Lesson would have emerged as the best.

2) Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Image via Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 was naturally one of the biggest and most anticipated live-action adaptations of the year. Continuing the adaptation of the beloved animated series, fans were eager to see how the show would handle this season, especially considering the many changes it made. The season indeed received a mixed response, with many viewers finding several of those changes controversial. It also did not help that the second season’s viewership dropped by 59%. However, as an entertainment series and based on what the first season had established, it remained a strong adaptation.

The series continued to function as a coming-of-age story for Team Avatar, with each member having their own complexities, while villains like Azula and Zuko had theirs as well. Every character gets their moment, highlighting why they are on their respective paths, with Zuko perhaps standing out the most. That said, the reaction to the series not being a faithful adaptation has been strong and is reflected everywhere. The good news for live-action fans, however, is that a third season has already wrapped filming and will be released soon.

1) One Piece Season 2

Courtesy of Netflix

There is no doubt that One Piece Live-Action Season 2 emerges as the best live-action adaptation of 2026 so far because of how smartly it condenses its massive narrative while still remaining a near-perfect adaptation. What makes this season such a success is that it delivers on the elements that were missing from the first season. This season is bigger and better in every major aspect. The subtle changes to the story, along with the early introduction of certain elements, serve as a nod to fans that the series respects the source material despite making significant changes.

A possible explanation for why this adaptation emerges as nearly perfect is the involvement of the manga’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, in the making of the show. The fact that Season 2 retained 91% of the debut season’s viewership highlights just how successful this adaptation has been. Because of this, One Piece Live-Action not only emerges as the best live-action adaptation on Netflix in 2026 so far, but also one of the best of recent years, surpassing nearly every other adaptation.

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