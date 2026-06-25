Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Is About to Break Fans’ Hearts (And These Three Details Proves It)

Just a few months after the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, MAPPA has unveiled new details about Season 4, including a new teaser for the anime. Despite being barely a minute long, the teaser confirms that Season 4 will continue the Culling Game arc and includes several details that are easy to miss at first glance. While some of these hidden moments tease epic confrontations and intense battles, others hint at a much more tragic story ahead.

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Season 2, which adapted the Shibuya Incident arc, featured several heartbreaking events, including the deaths of Nanami and Nobara. However, details from the new teaser suggest that Season 4 is preparing to surpass that tragedy and could break fans’ hearts even more than Season 2.

3) Gojo Will Be Absent

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While the new teaser is filled with details, it also highlights the absence of several key elements, most notably Gojo. He has remained sealed since the early stages of Season 2, and many of the series’ tragic events began unfolding shortly afterward, leaving the sorcerers vulnerable. Gojo alone accounted for the vast majority of the sorcerers’ strength, and with him out of the picture, the balance of power shifted heavily in favor of the villains. Season 3 saw the sorcerers put a plan in motion to bring Gojo back, but it has yet to bear fruit.

As Season 4 continues the remaining portion of the Culling Game arc and delves even deeper into its conflicts, more tragic events are bound to unfold, with Gojo’s absence looming large throughout. He is the one sorcerer capable of preventing much of this on his own. It appears that the next stage of the Culling Game will continue the sorcerers’ efforts to free Gojo, but the teaser suggests there will be many obstacles along the way, several of which could lead to devastating consequences.

2) Sukuna’s Twist

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

One of the most crucial details in the teaser appears during its final seconds, when Yuji is shown with a tragic expression reminiscent of the look fans saw after Sukuna’s massacre in Shibuya. This time, however, there is a key difference: Yuji does not have Sukuna’s markings on his face, which are usually used to highlight his status as Sukuna’s vessel. This could be an important clue that Sukuna’s plan, set in motion through the binding vow he made with Yuji, may finally be about to unfold.

This suggests that Sukuna could leave Yuji’s body and manifest in the flesh or take over a new vessel. Considering that Sukuna has remained largely silent since the Shibuya Incident, and that the teaser specifically recalls his plan involving Yuji’s body, the climax of the Culling Game may finally reveal his true intentions. It could also mark the point where Sukuna fully takes over as the central villain of Jujutsu Kaisen. It will be heartbreaking to see how his plan unfolds, especially given Megumi’s connection to it.

1) Megumi’s Possible Death

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Expanding on the hints surrounding Sukuna’s plan involving Yuji and Megumi, there are many reasons to believe it will lead to tragic events for the deuteragonist. The teaser shows Megumi alarmed and preparing to fight an enemy who appears to be connected to either Yuji or Sukuna after taking control of him. It seems possible that Sukuna could briefly overtake Yuji to catch Megumi off guard, and his involvement could either result in Megumi’s death or him becoming Sukuna’s new vessel.

Either way, this tragic detail suggests that Sukuna is finally ready to set his plan in motion, bringing immense suffering to both of the series’ main characters as Season 4 approaches its climax. For someone like Yuji, who has already lost Nanami and Nobara from his close circle, with Todo also sidelined due to the condition of his hand, the fallout from these events would leave him with even more trauma. As a result, this detail alone suggests that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 could either surpass the tragedy of Season 2 or, at the very least, match it.

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