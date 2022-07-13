Anime Interviews: Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Trigun Stampede, and Spy x Family

Anime has never been bigger than it is today, and the industry has a slew of high-profile series to thank for its success. While hits like Attack on Titan are ready to wrap up, others are just starting to make their way to fans. Titles like Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy x Family are carrying their weight while massive hits like Chainsaw Man wait in the wings. And here at ComicBook, well – we got the chance to speak with the creators who bring all of those series to life.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? We got the chance to speak with the executives at MAPPA Studio about the hit series as well as the company's next big title. Chainsaw Man is on the horizon, and we dug up some new information about the series after chatting with the team.

Of course, ComicBook also got the chance to geek out with the Spy x Family team at Anime Expo as several producers from Wit Studios took the time to chat with us. A couple of the show's English dub stars also popped in to discuss their characters and pinpoint the best thing about Anya Forger.

And for those who love a good throwback, we've got you covered! Trigun Stampede is in the works at Orange, and the studio spoke with ComicBook about the ambitious reboot along with the series creator Yasuhiro Nightow himself. So if you want a complete list of our exclusive interviews from Anime Expo this summer, you can find them below: