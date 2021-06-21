Avatar and Legend of Korra Blu-ray Is Cheaper Than Ever For Prime Day 2021

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a top-selling series on Amazon, and the site is helping fans get their hands on the series for its lowest price yet. The animated series and its sequel are taking part in Amazon Prime Day 2021 in a big way. At the time of writing, you can grab the combined Blu-ray of both shows here on Amazon for only $39.99 (52% off). That is a pretty amazing deal for over 40 hours of entertainment - it's an all-time low price in fact. You can also get the Avatar: The Last Airbender series separately here on Amazon for only $19.99 (56% off).

The Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra Blu-ray deals are part of a larger Amazon Prime Day sale on TV box sets. The collection includes Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series for $19.99, Samurai Champloo: The Complete Series for $19.99, and Samurai Jack: The Complete Series for $36.99. You can shop Amazon's entire TV box set Prime Day Blu-ray sale right here. Keep in mind that that Best Buy is also running a Black Friday sale today that's loaded with Blu-rays - including their exclusive Steelbooks. You can shop that sale right here.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

