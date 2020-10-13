Avatar and Legend of Korra Complete Series Blu-ray Gets a Huge Prime Day Sale

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

The iconic Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender and the follow-up series The Legend of Korra are always big hits with Amazon Blu-ray sales, so it's no surprise that they've dropped one of the biggest deals ever on the single Blu-ray set for Prime Day 2020. At the time of writing you can grab right here on Amazon for only $44.99, which is just a couple bucks off an all-time low. It's also a pretty amazing deal for over 44 hours of entertainment.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra Blu-ray deal is part of a larger Amazon Prime Day sale on TV box sets. The collection includes Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series for $17.99, Samurai Champloo: The Complete Series for $19.99, and Samurai Jack: The Complete Series for $43.99. You can shop Amazon's entire TV box set Prime Day Blu-ray sale right here. Keep in mind that that Best Buy is also running a Black Friday sale today that's loaded with Blu-rays - including their exclusive Steelbooks. You can shop that sale right here.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

