Avatar: The Last Airbender Kyoshi Spirit Funko Pop Drops As An Exclusive

A new figure has joined the Avatar: The Last Airbender lineup as part of Funko's weekly Wednesday Pop drops, and it's none other than Kyoshi is in her spirit form. As if the awesome blue translucent deco wasn't enough, it also glows-in-the dark! The Kyoshi Spirit GITD Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.99 while it lasts. See the packaging image below for a sneak peek at upcoming Pops in the Avatar: The Last Airbender lineup (Floating Aang, Azula, Iroh, Momo, and a Super Sized Appa with Armor).

Note that the recently released Funko Pop exclusive based on King Bumi, the wacky old ruler of Omashu is also in stock now here at Entertainment Earth. King Bumi may seem frail, but he's actually an extremely powerful earthbender. Indeed, this Funko Pop depicts a wild-eyed madman that you wouldn't want to mess with even if his earthbending abilities weren't involved.

What's Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Avatar: The Last Airbender will launch its first new movie from the newly formed Avatar Studios in theaters on October 10, 2025. Lauren Montgomery (who worked on both the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series and The Legend of Korra sequel) will be returning to the franchise to direct the Avatar: The Last Airbender movie for Flying Back Animation. Original Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino also return to the franchise to executive produce the new movie alongside Eric Coleman.

Concrete plot details have yet to be revealed, nor has the voice cast been set for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender movie as of this writing either. But that's not the only return planned as Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series is currently in the works for a worldwide release with Netflix, but that project has yet to get a concrete release window or date either as of the time of this writing. Which means, Azula's return in either project is still very much on the table!