Berserk 1997 Anime Series Blu-ray Is Back In Stock With a Deal

Back in 1997, a Berserk TV anime series attempted to tackle the dark tale of the Black Swordsman known as Guts. It only ran for 25 episodes, but it is arguably the best anime adaptation to date. A fan-made adaptation dubbed Berserk: The Black Swordsman aims to change that, but while you wait to see what comes of the unofficial Berserk anime from Studio Eclypse, you can now catch the original series in its entirety on Blu-ray.

The complete 1997 series launched on Blu-ray back in March, but it has been difficult to find since. However, at the time of writing, it's available to order here on Amazon, for $51.49 (14% off) though another sellout is likely. In addition to some awesome cover art, it will include all 25 episodes in high definition with the original Japanese language and English subtitles alongside the original, fan favorite English dub. While you're at it you can get caught up on the manga, which has been picked up by Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga using Miura's notes as a guide to finish the story. Below you'll find direct Amazon links to the Berserk Deluxe Editions, all of which are currently on sale.

For more info on Miura's dark masterpiece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"His name is Guts, the Black Swordsman, a feared warrior spoken of only in whispers. Bearer of a gigantic sword, an iron hand, and the scars of countless battles and tortures, his flesh is also indelibly marked with The Brand, an unholy symbol that draws the forces of darkness to him and dooms him as their sacrifice. But Guts won't take his fate lying down; he'll cut a crimson swath of carnage through the ranks of the damned – and anyone else foolish enough to oppose him! Accompanied by Puck the Elf, more an annoyance than a companion, Guts relentlessly follows a dark, bloodstained path that leads only to death...or vengeance."