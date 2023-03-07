Demon Slayer Cosplay Spreads The Love With Mitsuri

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To The Swordsmith Village- is the latest movie for the Shonen franchise featuring the Demon Slayer Corps taking down supernatural threats. Recently hitting theaters in North America this last week, the film takes the last two episodes of season two and smashes them together with the first episode of season three. Now, to jump on the hype train, one cosplayer has brought to life Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, to the real world. Set to play a major part in Demon Slayer's third season, expect to see a lot more of the Love Hashira.

Demon Slayer's Love Hashira might have a big presence in the upcoming anime season dropping later this year, but she made her first mark in the anime adaptation's first season. Appearing alongside the other Hashira, both Mitsuri and her fellow Demon Slayer Corps members worked out the best option for Tanjiro and his demonic sister Nezuko. Perhaps sporting the most understanding and compassionate personality of the Hashira, we have yet to see her in action in the anime adaptation, though that will change when Demon Slayer's anime returns later this year to begin the Swordsmith Village Arc.

The Love Hashira Hits The Scene

Instagram Cosplayer Kaezuko.Cos shared this fresh take on the Love Hashira who had some screen time during Demon Slayer's latest movie, which gave fans a brief look at the beginning of the Swordsmith Village Arc that is preparing to begin later this year in April:

While Demon Slayer's latest movie didn't hit the same heights as that of Mugen Train, which cemented itself as the number one anime movie of all time, To The Swordsmith Village brought in over $10 million USD and placed it in the top five this past weekend. Demon Slayer's manga ended years ago, leaving many anime fans to wonder how many additional seasons and/or movies the Shonen franchise has in the tank before the series finale. Regardless, Tanjiro, his allies, and the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps have a long road to travel before the anime wraps.

Did you catch Demon Slayer's new movie in theaters this past weekend? How do you see Tanjiro's journey coming to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.