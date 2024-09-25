Demon Slayer Funko Pops Add Demon Form Daki With Chance at a Chase

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Demon Slayer Daki Funko Pop )

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba recently brought its fourth season to a close, but the Funko Pops aren't taking any breaks. Following a big wave in August that included a Tengen Vs Gyutaro Pop Moment, Sun Breathing Tanjiro, Flash Back Tengen, and more, Funko is adding a Demon Form Daki into the mix with the chance to pull a glow-in-the-dark Chase. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth (flat $7.95 shipping fee that becomes free after $99 – includes mint condition guarantee) and here on Amazon now.

A full breakdown of the recent Demon Slayer Pop figure wave can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon unless otherwise indicated. ou can see more of this week's biggest Funko Pop drops right here.

(Photo: Demon Slayer Funko Pops )

Demon Slayer Demon Form Nezuko (Pop Plus) – Funko Exclusive



Demon Slayer Funko Pop Moment – Tengen Vs Gyutaro

Demon Slayer Funko Pops – Tanjiro (Sun Breathing)

Demon Slayer Funko Pops – Nezuko (Demon Form / Common figure)

Demon Slayer Funko Pop Keychain – Nezuko (Demon Form)

Demon Slayer Funko Pops Tengen (Flash Back)

Demon Slayer Funko Pops – Gyutaro

What Is Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc?

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is the third season of the TV anime, and it adapts the titular Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. This season reintroduces the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, to the anime series for a new series of battles against two more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks as the demons are getting more intense than ever before. It also serves as a turning point for what's to come in the anime's future.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up the fourth season of the TV anime earlier this year, and with the anime's end announced even huger plans for the anime's future. The Infinity Castle arc will be adapted into three feature films forming a trilogy adapting the final battles of the original manga series. There have yet to be any release windows or dates set for this new trilogy yet, but you can catch up with it all now airing with Toonami, and streaming with platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

If you actually wanted to read ahead and see what's coming in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, you can find the complete release of the manga series with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.