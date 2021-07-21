Dragon Ball S.H. Figuarts Exclusives Are Launching Alongside San Diego Comic-Con 2021

Bandai Tamashii Nations has unveiled a wave of exclusive Dragon Ball S.H Figuarts figures that will be released as part of an event aligned with San Diego Comic-Con 2021. These figures include previously released figures of SSG Goku, Beerus, Nappa, and Whis with special event-exclusive repaints. An exclusive Dragon Ball stand set is also in the mix. You can take a closer look at the figures in the video above.

Pre-orders for all four figures will begin at Premium Bandai tomorrow, July 22nd at 9pm ET and close at 11:59pm ET. A second round will begin on July 23rd at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Presumably, figures ordered during the first window will be in-stock, while the second round will be pre-order only. Direct links to each of the S.H. Figuarts Dragon Ball exclusives can be found below.

