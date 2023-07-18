Dragon Ball Super Launches New Filter to Turn Fans Into Gohan

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently found its way onto Crunchyroll, giving subscribers the opportunity to watch the resurrection of the Red Ribbon Army. With the movie taking the opportunity to focus on Gohan and Piccolo rather than Goku and Vegeta, the two Z-Fighters each received new transformations to take on the villainous enclave and their ultimate weapon, Cell Max. Now, Crunchyroll has created filters for Snapchat and Instagram that allows users to transform into Super Saiyans themselves.

Presently, Dragon Ball Super’s manga is retelling the story of the latest film of the shonen series. With Gohan making his way to the Red Ribbon Army’s headquarters, Goku’s son is now taking on the Gamma siblings thanks to Pan being kidnapped. While not yet confirmed when Gohan’s ultimate transformation will make an appearance, Gohan Beast will be one of the biggest transformations to arrive in the manga sequel series. As it stands, the shonen series has yet to confirm what storyline the manga will follow Super Hero but fans are predicting that Frieza will play a significant role. The conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc introduced Frieza’s ultimate transformation, Black Frieza, making the villain the strongest fighter in the universe and causing a serious headache for the Z-Fighters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Look Like Gohan

The Official Dragon Ball Super Twitter Account shared the new filter that is now available on Snapchat and Instagram, allowing fans of the anime to look like Gohan from the latest film. While Gohan might have started the film by slacking on his training in favor of academic pursuits, Super Hero gave him just the right amount of push to get the Z-Fighter back into the saddle. We have yet to see how Gohan Beast stacks up to the likes of Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego, but that might change in the manga’s future.

It’s time for the ultimate power up! 💥 Try the official Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO filter, and watch the movie exclusively on @Crunchyroll right now.



Check out the filter on the Crunchyroll Instagram and through Snapchat ➡️ https://t.co/a5W6kPH4ft pic.twitter.com/sRXG0HLEe6 — Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) July 17, 2023

Unfortunately, Dragon Ball Super’s anime has yet to confirm when either a new series and/or feature-length film will arrive. Luckily, an anime comeback would have plenty of material to cover as both the Moro and Granolah Arcs haven’t arrived on the silver screen.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball Super filter? Do you think this year will bring word on the anime’s comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.