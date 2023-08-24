Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero 4K Blu-ray Pre-Order Guide

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The wildly successful films Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have kept fans busy in the absence of new tv anime episodes, and both are available to stream on Crunchyroll now. However, if you wan't to step up your game and watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in glorious 4K Ultra HD, several options are on the way. Note: Price and retailer exclusive details have been updated.

The Amazon exclusive 4K SteelBook edition features Orange Piccolo on the cover, and can be pre-ordered right here for $39.98. The standard 4K release is also available to pre-order here on Amazon for $30.49 (24% off) with a release date set for November 21st. Note that pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price that occurs before that time. Walmart was also expected to get their own SteelBook exclusive for the 4K release (pictured below), but Target ended up with it for some reason. A listing is available here at Target, but it was unavailable at the time of writing. Apparently, a metallic art card will be included in all three versions.

Special features on the 4K Blu-ray releases include: 2022 Special Video, Trailers, and Promo Videos.

What to Know for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama for Toei Animation with an original story, screenplay, and new character designs from original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll teases Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves 'Super Heroes'. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

The Japanese voice cast for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero includes Masako Nozawa as Gohan, Goku and Goten, Toshio Furukawa as Piccolo, Yuko Minaguchi as Pan, Ryo Horikawa as Vegeta, Mayumi Tanaka as Krillin, Aya Hisakawa as Bulma, Takeshi Kusao as Trunks, Miki Ito as Android 18, Bin Shimada as Broly, Koichi Yamadera as Beerus, Masakazu Morita as Whis, Hiroshi Kamiya as Gamma 1, Mamoru Miyano as Gamma 2, Miyu Irino as Dr. Hedo, Volcano Ota as Magenta, and Ryota Takeuchi as Carmine.

The English voice cast includes Kyle Hebert as Gohan, Sean Schemmel as Goku, Robert McCollum as Goten, Jeannie Tirado as Pan, Christopher. R Sabat as Piccolo and Vegeta, Sonny Strait as Krillin, Monica Rial as Bulma, Eric Vale as Trunks, Meredith Mccoy as Android 18, Johnny Yong Bosch as Broly, Jason Douglas as Beerus, Ian Sinclair as Whis, Aleks Le as Gamma 1, Zeno Robinson as Gamma 2, Zach Aguilar as Dr. Hedo, Charles Martinet as Magenta, and Jason Marnocha as Carmine.