JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Photo Filter Will Bring Out the Stand in You

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is known for lots of things. From its characters to its story, the franchise stands as one of the wildest in production these days. Of course, fans have come to love the series and thank Hirohiko Araki for all his work everyday. But for one fan, it seems they felt like more was needed to thank the artist than words.

So what did they do? Well, as you can find on Instagram, one fan decided to show off a photo filter they made in honor of JoJo which Araki would surely love to use.

As you can see below, the user Jaleh Afshar decided to put their talent to the test with JoJo. The artist created their own AR effect for Instagram which is based on JoJo, and it is little surprise fans want the filter for themselves.

The effect is a fairly simple one that brings Araki’s artwork to your social media. The mode outlines one’s facial features in the same way Araki would. The heavy black lines are a trademark part of Araki’s work, so it makes sense they would show up in this filter.

And of course, that is not all! As you can see, the background contains a slew of text boxes which famously came from JoJo years ago. If you want to download this filter for yourself, you can follow Afshar’s directions here. Currently, this effect is not available on Snapchat, but others have been uploaded which are similar enough to satisfy JoJo fans looking to take a selfie or seven.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.