Mob Psycho 100 Releases Season 3 Opening: Watch

Mob Psycho 100 is finally returning for its third season later this year, and the series has revealed its new opening ahead of its big premiere this Fall! The second season taking on ONE's original webcomic ended its run some time ago, but it was soon confirmed that there were already plans in place to continue with new material. This turned out to be an entire new season, and what's more interesting is that it seems to be taking on much of the climax from the final arcs of the original comic series. Now these new episodes are almost here.

One major exciting thing about a new season of Mob Psycho 100 coming our way is the fact that the series will be giving us a new opening theme sequence. The openings from the first two are some of the most memorable in recent anime memory, and the opening for the third season (released during the series' special panel celebrating the new season at Anime Expo) looks to absolutely follow that pattern. The new opening is titled "1" as performed by Mob Choir, and you can check out the opening theme sequence for yourself below ahead of the third season's full premiere this Fall:

If you wanted to check out Mob Psycho 100's first two seasons before the third one hits, you can find its entire current run streaming with Crunchyroll. They will be streaming the new season alongside its release in Japan this October, but there has yet to be a concrete release date revealed for it so far. They tease the upcoming third season as such, "Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

