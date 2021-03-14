Naruto Shippuden Cosplay Gives Gaara a Gorgeous Fem Look

✖

When it comes to Naruto, fans know who their favorite characters are with little doubt. From the heroes in Team 7 to Sai and beyond, there are all sorts of characters to rally behind in the series. Of course, this is not even considering the ninjas outside the Hidden Leaf, and one Gaara fan felt it was time to give their take on the Fourth Hokage ASAP.

The cosplay comes from taejla, a well-known cosplayers in the anime community. The Naruto fan decided to put their talent to good use by showing out for Gaara. And as you can see below, their fem version of the Hidden Sand hero looks gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taejla | Cosplay (@taejla)

The piece comes to life with a long red wig that matches Gaara's choppier hair in the anime. With a kanji tattoo placed as usual, Gaara looks stunning in this shot thanks to some smoky eye makeup. When paired with sky blue contacts, Gaara is hard to look away from, so this fem makeover is one of the best the hero has gotten.

Of course, this kind of love is very deserved on Gaara's part. The boy went much of his life without love, and it was only when he met Naruto as a Genin that things changed. After being feared by his people, Gaara has gone on to overshadow his father by leading them as the Fourth Hokage. Now, Gaara is truly revered for his strength of character, so it is only right he gets done up by Naruto fans no matter what kind of cosplay they are going for.

What do you make of this new Naruto cosplay? Do you think this look suits Gaara or...?