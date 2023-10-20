Naruto Sasuke Uchiha and Kakashi with Pakkun Funko Pop Exclusives Drop Today
New Naruto Funko Pop exclusives launch at Funko and BoxLunch.
First unveiled back in August, Funko's Naruto: Shippuden lineup is set to add the glow-in-the-dark Sasuke Uchiha (Amaterasu) Pop figure today, October 20th at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET here at the Funko Shop as an exclusive. UPDATE: Kakashi with Pakkun was also added as a BoxLunch exclusive. These Pops follow hot on the heels of the Entertainment Earth exclusive Jiraiya with Rasengan Funko Pop and the Naruto with Rasenshuriken Funko exclusive, both of which were still available at the time of writing.
Another recent Naruto Funko Pop exclusive release is this Naruto (Kurama Link Mode) figure which includes a chance at a glow-in-the-dark Chase. It's a coveted AAA Anime exclusive that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth while it lasts. It follows just days after the launch of the Hinata Hyuga with Twin Lion Fists exclusive (with glow Chase), which is also an Entertainment Earth exclusive.
These exclusive Naruto Funko Pops come after a wave that included super-sized Kisame Hoshigaki and Zetsu Pops, a Naruto vs. Pain Pop Moment, and standard Pops of Deidara, Orochimaru, and Sasuke. Pre-orders for these Pops can be found via the links below.
- Naruto – Hinata with Twin Lion Fists (Glow / Chase) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Naruto – Kisame Hoshigaki (Super-Sized) – Pre order at: Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Naruto – Zetsu (Super-Sized) – Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Naruto – Pain v Naruto Pop Moment – Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Naruto – Deidara Funko Pop – Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Naruto- Orochimaru (Akatsuki) Funko Pop – Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Naruto – Sasuke (First Susano'o) Funko Pop – Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Back in April, Funko released huge waves of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto: Shippuden Pop figures that were loaded with exclusives. In June, two more exclusives were added to the Naruto list, including the first Neji Hyuga Funko Pop (Byakugan) with the chance at a Chase that includes the Hyuga curse mark. There's also a masked Madara Uchiha that looks pretty fantastic.
Both of these new Naruto Funko Pops are Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can pre-order right here while they last. Again, US Super Saver shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Details on the April Naruto and Boruto Funko Pop waves can be found below below. You might also want to take a look at the Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Saint Seiya collections that launched recently.
Boruto / Naruto Funko Pop Exclusives:
- Boruto- Boruto with Chakra Blade (Chance at Chase): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Naruto / Baryon Mode (Glow): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Prologue Kawaki (Glow): AAA Anime Exclusive
- Boruto – Sarada with Sharingan (Glow): Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Boruto – Boruto with Rasengen (Glow): Amazon Exclusive
- Naruto- Sage Mode Jiraiya – AAA Anime Exclusive
- Naruto- Unmasked Obito: Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Naruto – Might Guy: Hot Topic Exclusive
- Naruto – Might Guy in Wheelchair: FYE Exclusive
- Naruto – Minato: Funko Shop Exclusive
- Naruto SODA – Tobi: Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
Boruto Funko Pops (Common):
- Boruto – Naruto / Baryon Mode: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Boruto with Rasengan: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto- Sarada with Sharingan: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Sumire with Nue: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Mitsuki with Snake Hands: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boruto – Shinki: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- POP Keychain: Boruto – Kawaki: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth