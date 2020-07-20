Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Releases New Poster

✖

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most prestigious series to ever come from anime, and its legacy lives on today. While the TV series thrives on services such as Netflix, creator Hideaki Anno is keeping Evangelion alive at his own studio. After all, the Rebuild of Evangelion films are nearly done, and a new poster has gone live for the last entry in the series.

Recently, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 went live with its final trailer ahead of release. It didn't take long for a new poster to follow the debut, and it is stunning in its minimalism. The poster, which can be found below, shows our usual lead cast looking more mellow than ever before.

A new poster for 'Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time' has been released. pic.twitter.com/Ranp8SrLWp — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) December 25, 2020

As you can see, the group is standing on the beach while dressed in simple school uniforms. The girls are wearing skirts and tops while the boys stand in dark slacks with bare feet. The beach is monochromatic with white-beige sand, and the color compliments the foamy waves which are shown lapping at the shoreline.

This new poster is a gorgeous one, and it has made fans more anxious to see this final Evangelion film than ever before. It was announced earlier this month that production had wrapped on the film, and Anno went around to thank every department working on the film. Studio Khara has since confirmed Utada Hikaru will provide the theme song for the movie which is slated to debut on January 23, 2021 in Japan after its June 2020 date was delayed due to the pandemic. At this time, no U.S. release date has been announced for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

