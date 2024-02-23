Funko Adds a Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji Itadori With Cursed Doll Exclusive Pop Moment

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Last June, ahead of the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 launch, Funko unveiled the second wave of Pop figures based on the wildly popular Shonen franchise that included a Glow Itadori (Divergent Fist) AAA Anime exclusive and a flocked Panda exclusive. That was followed by a Ryomen Sukuna exclusive back in August and the Kento Nanami glow-in-the dark exclusive in October. Despite the fact that Funko has been releasing anime Pops at a rapid pace, we haven't seen anything from Jujutsu Kaisen since then. However, that changed today with the launch of a new Pop Moment exclusive.

The new Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji Itadori With Cursed Doll which depicts Yuji's first day at Tokyo Jujutsu High, facing one of Principal Yaga's cursed dolls. It's an exclusive that you can only get right here at Hot Topic while it lasts. Details about previous Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops can be found below.

When Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Coming Out?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to announce a concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing. The anime will be kicking off with the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series, which continues the stretch of wild fights with even wilder powers seen in Season 2. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen now that Season 3 is on the way, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."