Pokemon Just Dropped Team Rocket's Best Reunion Yet

Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master is the final season featuring Ash Ketchum as the star of the anime series. While Pokemon has taken the opportunity to reunite the trainer with the pocket monsters of his past, he isn't the only one seeing familiar faces. Team Rocket has been brought before their past Pokemon and in this reunion, we might have witnessed one of the most adorable moments of the recent anime episodes. While Jesse, James, and Meowth might have failed to catch Pikachu, Pokemon's anime gave them something just as good.

While it has already been confirmed that Ash will be handing off the torch to new trainers Liko and Roy when the current season ends for the Pokemon anime, Team Rocket's future remains a mystery. Jesse, James, and Meowth haven't been confirmed to return as the series' main antagonists, though there are certainly plenty of other villains to choose from who made appearances in Pokemon's video games. Even if the nefarious trio doesn't return to Pokemon's anime, they've been given a fond farewell thanks to this adorable reunion featuring their past partners in crime.

Looks LIke Team Rocket is Blasting Off Again

Anipoke Fandom captured the adorable moment in which Jesse was able to reunite with some of her old Pokemon, and while Team Rocket might not have achieved their goal when it came to Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu, they still are receiving quite the send-off in Pokemon's anime:

Luckily for Liko and Roy, the new stars of the Pokemon anime, they won't be alone if they should be squaring off with Team Rocket as it was revealed that they'll have allies in Friede and his preferred Pokemon, Captain Pikachu. With the two new trainers sporting two mysterious artifacts, Pokemon is looking to venture into unexplored territory following Ash Ketchum's twenty-plus-year career. Team Rocket has been around for just as long as Ash so their departure would mark just as big of a shift in the Pokemon anime.

What has been your favorite reunion in Pokemon's latest anime season? Do you think Team Rocket will return to threaten Liko and Roy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.