Halloween Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi Funko Pop Exclusives Are On Sale Now
Get ready for Halloween with spooky Sanrio Funko Pop Hot Topic exclusives.
Halloween is right around the corner, and I think that we can all agree that the scariest possible thing that you can own this year are these new Sanrio Funko Pops featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi dressed up in cat and bat costumes. If you agree, you can get your pre-order in via the links below. Note that all three Pops are Hot Topic exclusives, and come in blacklight-style boxes, though they don't appear to be actual blacklight figures.
- Sanrio Funko Pop Halloween Hello Kitty – See at Hot Topic
- Sanrio Funko Pop Halloween My Melody – See at Hot Topic
- Sanrio Funko Pop Halloween Kuromi – See at Hot Topic
On a related note, new Hello Kitty Funko Pop has launched for Sanrio fans recently, and it isn't an anime crossover this time! Nope, it's simply Hello Kitty wearing some glasses while holding a red colored pencil. Maybe Professor Hello Kitty has been busy whittling down that red pencil by marking down all of the assignments that the friends are turning in? Whatever the case, it's cute and you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.
