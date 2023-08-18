Halloween Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi Funko Pop Exclusives Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Halloween is right around the corner, and I think that we can all agree that the scariest possible thing that you can own this year are these new Sanrio Funko Pops featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi dressed up in cat and bat costumes. If you agree, you can get your pre-order in via the links below. Note that all three Pops are Hot Topic exclusives, and come in blacklight-style boxes, though they don't appear to be actual blacklight figures.

On a related note, new Hello Kitty Funko Pop has launched for Sanrio fans recently, and it isn't an anime crossover this time! Nope, it's simply Hello Kitty wearing some glasses while holding a red colored pencil. Maybe Professor Hello Kitty has been busy whittling down that red pencil by marking down all of the assignments that the friends are turning in? Whatever the case, it's cute and you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

On a related note, Funko and Sanrio teamed up on a wave of Hello Kitty and Friends Funko Pops last year that's loaded with popular characters like Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco, and more dressed as adorable slumber party unicorns! The next wave of these Pops are expected to drop this month, and you can find the pre-order links below.