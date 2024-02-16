Studio Ghibli Spring Fashion Collection Hits Hot Topic

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It looks like seasonal fashion collections for Studio Ghibli fans is now a thing. In October of last year, Hot Topic launched an outstanding fall fashion collection inspired by hit movies from the iconic animation studio, and now they're back with a new wave of warmer weather looks designed by Her Universe.

This time around, the collection includes a dress, denim shorts, and mini backpack inspired by My Neighbor Totoro, a cardigan and halter top with Soot Sprits from Spirited Away, and a Ponyo shirt with matching lounge shorts. There's even a Howl's Moving Castle sweatshirt and My Neighbor Totoro hoodie that are available in men's sizes. You can shop the entire collection here at Hot Topic with a discount while it lasts.

Note that plus sizes are available, and inside that link you'll also find tons of additional Studio Ghibli apparel and accessories, including some of the remaining pieces from the original fall collection. While you're at it, you might want to check out a wave of upcoming Studio Ghibli books that include manga collections.

What Is The Boy and The Heron?

Speaking of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki is celebrating what might be a career high point with The Boy and The Heron. Releasing across theaters last year, Hayao Miyazaki handled the writing and directing duties (his first new feature in ten years) for The Boy and The Heron along with Takeshi Honda serving as animation director, Toshio Suzuki as producer, and Joe Hisaishi composing the music. The English voice cast for the movie includes Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Luca Padovan, Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens.

The Japanese voice cast includes Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Takuya Kimura, Shohei Hino, Ko Shibasaki, Kaoru Kobayashi and more. Studio Ghibli and GKIDS tease The Boy and The Heron as such, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."