Exclusive Asuna Funko Pop Added to Sword Art Online Wave

The last time Funko released Pop figures based on the Sword Art Online anime was way back in 2015. So it's been six years at this point, but Asuna and Kirito cabme back with new installments back in May. They even brought Leafa along for the ride. However, the BoxLunch exclusive Asuna pictured above did not launch alongside the Sword Art Online wave - that changed today.

Pre-orders for the standard Kirito, Asuna, and Leafa Funko Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. They look fantastic. You can compare them to the 2015 editions which are available here on eBay. As you'll see, the Hot Topic exclusive Kirito and Asuna figures fetch some high prices these days. As far as the exclusives are concerned, you'll find the Kirito variant here at FYE and the Asuna variant here at BoxLunch.

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told. The latest chapter, Sword Art Online: Progressive is described as follows:

'There's no way to beat this game. The only difference is when and where you die...'One month has passed since Akihiko Kayaba's deadly game began, and the body count continues to rise. Two thousand players are already dead. Kirito and Asuna are two very different people, but they both desire to fight alone. Nonetheless, they find themselves drawn together to face challenges from both within and without. Given that the entire virtual world they now live in has been created as a deathtrap, the surviving players of Sword Art Online are starting to get desperate, and desperation makes them dangerous to loners like Kirito and Asuna. As it becomes clear that solitude equals suicide, will the two be able to overcome their differences to find the strength to believe in each other, and in so doing survive? Sword Art Online: Progressive is a new version of the Sword Art Online tale that starts at the beginning of Kirito and Asuna's epic adventure--on the very first level of the deadly world of Aincrad!"

