Tokyo Ghoul Creator Revives Series in New Sketch

Tokyo Ghoul has remained an anime classic since it debuted years ago, with creator Sui Ishida since moving on from the story of Ken Kaneki to start a new manga series in Choujin X. With his latest offering arriving in 2021, the new series has just begun and an anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, but this hasn't stopped Ishida from returning to one of his greatest works to date as the artist has released new art of Ken in his ghoulish attire.

Tokyo Ghoul's latest anime series came to an end in 2018, with the anime franchise becoming popular enough to warrant two live-action films and a video game that put players into the shoes of Ken Kaneki. At present, there has been no word when it comes to the idea of Tokyo Ghoul returning to the world of anime, and/or new chapters of its manga being released, but it's clear that both the creator of the franchise and its fans still have lots of love for this world of flesh-eating ghouls.

Tokyo Ghoul – The Return of Ken

Sui Ishida took to his Official Twitter Account to share the new art of one of his most popular creations, with his account followed by over one million netizens:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Sui Ishida's latest manga story, Choujin X, the series has shades of Tokyo Ghoul in its bones and the official description for the series reads as such:

"Best friends Tokio and Azuma do everything together, even if most of the time it feels like Tokio is just stumbling along in Azuma's cooler, more talented footsteps. But when they're attacked one night by a superhuman mutant called a choujin, Tokio finally has a chance to shine—by turning into a choujin himself! Being a superpowered creature isn't all it's cracked up to be, though. Tokio has to hide his transformation from his family and dodge a truancy charge at school, all while dealing with the increasingly odd incidents happening around town!"

Do you think we'll one day see the return of Tokyo Ghoul in either the manga or the anime field? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ken Kanaki.