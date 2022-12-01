Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.

If you haven't had the opportunity to watch the new trailer that just dropped, you can see the first footage of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below which features quite a few major robots from the beloved series that are making their first appearance on the big screen:

More Than Meets The Beast

Aside from the Maximals that were featured in this new trailer that first got their start in the animated series, Transformers: Beast Wars, some familiar faces from Generation One of the series, who had yet to find their way to the silver screen. Needless to say, this upcoming entry in the world of Cybertron and the war that had spread from it is jam-packed with heroes and villains it would seem.

Which Transformer are you looking forward to seeing the most in The Rise of the Beasts?