Netflix Shares New Trailer for Transformers: War of Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise

Rooster Teeth, Hasbro, and Netflix's new Transformers: War for Cybertron film trilogy continues with a new entry, and Netflix has shared a new trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise. Following the success of the first film, Siege, fans have been excited to see what was next to come for the new anime film especially when it was teased that fan favorite characters from the long asked for Beast Wars animated series would be making their return to the franchise with this film. In fact, this new trailer gives what could be our first look at these returns.

Netflix shared a new trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise, and it's picking up right from where Siege left off as the conflict between the Autobots and Deceptions is taken to a whole new battlefield as a new faction finds their way to the center of this major war. Check out the trailer below:

With the Allspark lost and Decepticons trapped on a dying Cybertron, Optimus Prime pushes the Autobots to the limit in the depths of space. EARTHRISE, the second chapter of the Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy, is coming soon. @RoosterTeeth @Hasbro pic.twitter.com/up6g4Qt3QB — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

If you're curious about Transformers: War of Cybertron - Siege, ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar gave it a glowing review that you can check out here. Here's an excerpt to get you started, "Transformers: War For Cybertron Siege takes a classic premise and brings it to life in a compelling and visually splendid new way, all the while setting the stage for the epic story yet to come.

Longtime fans will appreciate seeing their favorite characters given new layers of depth in a world that feels as unpredictable as it is action-packed, while new fans will love the gorgeous action and the opportunity to get to know these characters on the ground floor. Regardless of which camp you fall in, Transformers: War For Cybertron Siege should not be missed, and we cannot wait to see what's next."

What did you think of the first release in Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy? Excited to see what kind of new developments are coming in Earthrise? What new characters or stories are you hoping to see in the new film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!