Utada Hikaru, Evangelion and Kingdom Hearts Singer, Comes Out as Non-Binary

✖

Hikaru Utada is one of the most recognizable voices in J-pop, and the singer has been a mainstay in geek culture for years now. From Kingdom Hearts to Neon Genesis Evangelion, Utada has done music for some of the biggest franchises in geek culture. And in a recent livestream, Utada celebrated Pride Month by announcing they are non-binary.

The update was given when Utada appeared on a stream dedicated to Neon Genesis Evangelion. They appeared alongside Hideaki Anno, and it was there Utada confirmed they identify as non-binary before wishing those watching a happy Pride Month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hikaru Utada (@kuma_power)

This announcement comes not long after Utada spoke to fans about their view on gender. The singer wrote a lengthy letter addressing their conflict with gender identity, and they had this to write:

"I'm sick of being asked if I'm “Miss or Missus” or choosing between “Miss/Mrs/Ms” for everyday things. It makes me uncomfortable to be identified so markedly by my marital status or sex, and I don't relate to any of those prefixes. Every time, I feel like I'm forced to misrepresent myself. I long for an alternative option, one that anybody of any gender or social standing could use." (via ANN)

Previously, Utada has incorporated LGBTQ themes in their music. Back in 2016, the singer released the song "Tomodachi" which tells the story of a gay person who falls in love with a heterosexual friend.

For those who do not know Utada, the singer was born in January 1983 in the United States. The singer visited Japan frequently with her parents and event attended Colombia University before pursuing music in Tokyo. Utada became a household name in Japan with her debut album "First Love" and went on to make the theme songs for Kingdom Hearts. Recently, she provided a theme song for Evangelion's latest film as well as the TV anime To Your Eternity.

Congrats to Utada on their announcement!