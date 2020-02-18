The Weekly Pull: Wolverine, Dceased Unkillables, Bang!, and More

(Photo: ComicBook) It's that time again folks! New comics day is here and as usual, ComicBook.com's team is here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it. This week we've got some big first issues from Marvel, DC, and Dark Horse, as well as some delightful collected editions from Image, Marvel, BOOM! Studios, and more. Keep reading to see this week's pull, and check back next week for more recommendations.

Published by Dark Horse Comics Matt Kindt has a well earned reputation for toying with both genre and form in his creator-owned comics. Series like Mind MGMT have taken familiar ideas from the spy and sci-fi genres, then provided them with new life on pages unlike anything else in modern comics. Bang! promises a similarly unique experience—bringing together an elite secret agent, a crime-solving mystery writer, and some psychedelic drugs of questionable origin—brought to life on the page by the inimitable artist Wilfredo Torres. Together, Kindt and Torres are the rare sort of creative team that actually deserve an exclamation point in their title. Bang! is bound to invert expectations in the first issue and invite readers into a comic book and story that delivers an idiosyncratic experience capable of astounding even the most cynical readers. -- Chase Magnett

Published by Image Comics For almost a decade, Battlepug has brought a charming and irreverent story to the fantasy space. After years away, the series heads into a whole new kind of tale with the “War on Christmas” arc, and it’s genuinely ridiculous in all the right ways. This new shift in the story has something for new readers and Battlepug veterans alike, as well as one of the best parodies of My Little Pony in a long while. If you have yet to dive into the world of Battlepug, now is as good of a time as ever to start. — Jenna Anderson

Published by DC Comics DCeased was one of 2019's most pleasant surprises, combining poignant character moments with at times brutal savagery as the Earth was consumed by a lethal virus spawned from Death and the Anti-Life Equation. At the end of that series we saw some remain on Earth while a group of humans and some of the remaining heroes sought out life on another planet, but what about the villains left behind? That's the question in DCeased: The Unkillables, a new 3 issue series that is bound to be just as compelling as the original, and we cannot wait to see what Tom Taylor and Karl Quitely Mostert have in store for us! -- Matthew Aguilar

Published by Marvel Comics No comic miniseries in recent years has been as entertaining, self-aware, and genuinely emotional as Gwenpool Strikes Back. This five-issue run sees Gwen Poole in a fight against literally getting retconned out of the Marvel universe, even if it resorts to kidnapping Spider-Man or throwing dozens of Marvel superheroes in a battle royale. Leah Williams writes Gwen with the ridiculous, meme-filled tone that she deserves, while also crafting a poignant tale about self-worth and found family. David Baldeon’s art is a perfect complement to the miniseries’ events, especially once things get increasingly ridiculous. Even if you’ve never read a Gwenpool comic before, this is absolutely a run that deserves to be part of your collection. — Jenna Anderson

Published by DC Comics Hill House Comics has been delivering an excellent lineup of horror comics with a diverse array of approaches from different creators; Plunge looks to be another hit for DC Comics’ horror imprint. The newest story from acclaimed writer Joe Hill takes place in the Bering Strait—an isolated and frigid stretch of water between Alaska and eastern Russia—when a distress signal is sent from a vessel thought missing for more than 40 years. The setting is enough to send chills, both metaphorical and literal, down your spine. Combine that with the return of Stuart Immonen to comics after an extended hiatus and Plunge has everything horror and comics fans alike could need to be excited for this debut. Any new Immonen pages are cause for anticipation and, when combined with this killer concept, make Plunge #1 a must-read this week. -- Chase Magnett

Published by BOOM! Studios James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera have created a tension-filled battle against the creatures of nightmares in Something is Killing the Children, and now you can find the entire first arc of the compelling horror series in one place. Something is Killing the Children isn't quite like any other comic on stands, and will have you on the edge of your seat as Erica tries to save the children of Archer's Peak as you're also reeled in by the greater mysteries of who she works for and why, and that combo makes this a book you don't want to miss. -- Matthew Aguilar

The biggest creator-owned comics launch of 2019, Undiscovered Country is a book that's been stunningly popular and this week's fourth issue is a strong reminder why. Set in a strange, post-apocalyptic type world in which what was once the United States is walled off from the rest of the world, the quest to find a way to save the rest of the world from a horrifying pandemic is one with twists, turns, and uncomfortable revelations. This week, the stakes are higher than ever. If you haven't checked this series out yet, issue 4 is a good place to dip your toes and is something you should absolutely check out. - Nicole Drum

Published by Marvel Comics It's hard to believe that it's been 6 years since the last solo Wolverine series starring Logan came to an end. Now he's back with a new mission on behalf of the mutant nation of Krakoa. The series is written by Benjamin Percy, who wrote two stellar seasons of the Marvel's Wolverine fiction podcast and who has been writing Logan in the pages of X-Force. He's joined on the new series by Adam Kubert, a definitive Wolverine artist, and up-and-comer Viktor Bogdanovic. Anyone who has missed Logan during his years away would be foolish to pass up this new adventure.