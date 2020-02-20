'Dangerous' New Character Debuting In Spawn From Artist Philip Tan

After Spawn #300 set the world record for longest running creator-owned superhero comic, the series is still moving full steam ahead. With the publication of Spawn #305 earlier this week, regular artist Jason Shawn Alexander has departed the series, which he has been drawing monthly since Spawn #276 in July of 2017 (missing just three issues in that time). Picking up from where JSA left off will be returning artist Philip Tan and as the back pages of this week's issue reveal, it was announced he's debuting a brand new character in the series.

The first pencils for Tan's covers of issues #306 and #307 were revealed, offering a tease of the new character that may or may not be the "all new Ninja Spawn" as the solicits tease. You can get a first look at the character below along with the issue solicitations.

"Following Jason’s epic run, we have fan-favorite Spawn artist, Philip Tan, returning to weave a strange new tale of a dark and terrible future," Jon Goff, Editor-In-Chief, Todd McFarlane Productions wrote in the back of the issue. "One set into motion by Spawn's actions. And one that threatens more than Al and his new found allies. The fate of the world hangs in the balance, so consider the sneak peek at Philip’s cover pencils for Spawn #306 and #307 both a teaser and a warning...dark days are coming, and they just may bring the end of all thing with them...Who is this dangerous new character? Friend or foe? Both? Time will tell, and for Al Simmons, time may be running out!"

SPAWN #306 CVR A TAN & MCFARLANE

(W) Todd McFarlane (CA) Todd McFarlane (A/CA) Philip Tan

NEW STORY ARC!

Fan-favorite artist PHILIP TAN returns to illustrate a dark vision of the future!

"PROPHECY OF DEATH," Part One-The future is full of terrors, all unleashed by Al Simmons! A strange new threat unravels as the origin of the all-new Ninja Spawn begins.

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

Final Orders Due: Feb 24, 2020 SRP: $2.99

(Photo: Image Comics)

SPAWN #307 CVR A MCFARLANE

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Philip Tan (CA) Todd McFarlane

"PROPHECY OF DEATH," Part Two: SPAWN like you've never seen it before! Fan-favorite artist PHILIP TAN and SPAWN creator TODD McFARLANE explore an epic tomorrow. The ramifications of Spawn's war with Heaven and Hell have created a nightmare future…

A future that threatens to destroy everything Al Simmons has fought to defend.

In Shops: Apr 15, 2020 SRP: $2.99

