Comics Experience Announces Jonathan Hickman Master Seminar

Few reboots were as grand and successful as Jonathan Hickman's celebrated reboot of the X-Men universe, though it was far more intricate than a typical reboot. Hickman reached into the X-Men's mythos and reworked, rearranged, and gave meaning to so many tangled or abandoned threads, and it resulted in a hugely successful line of X-Men comics afterwards. Now Comics Experience is giving fans a chance to take a master seminar on rebooting franchises from Hickman and Comics Experience founder Andy Schmidt all about the art of rebooting a franchise, the process of rebooting the X-Men, and tips and techniques for rebooting any fictional universe.

The seminar is a one-time event and will last 4 to 5 hours on Saturday, April 25th starting at 10:00 am, so if you're interested you can enroll now right here. Enrollment costs $295.00.

You can find an official rundown of everything you get with the Master Seminar below.

- You’ll spend roughly five hours online with Jonathan Hickman—starting at 10:00 AM ET—in a prepared discussion that walks you through Hickman’s own writing process.

- Jonathan will give you insights and tips along the way.

- Jonathan uses proven and published examples in his own work that really get the job done!

- You’ll be privy to discussions between comics pros Jonathan Hickman and Andy Schmidt, drawing from each other’s experiences to really get a complete understanding of all angles of the writing process, specifically for writing reboots.

- You’ll be able to ask questions live in a Q&A chat that Andy will flow into the conversation (so long as they’re relevant to the topic at hand).

- We will end with a solid Q&A session where Jonathan will take questions of all kinds on comic book writing and the industry.

- You’ll have access to a full recording of the session for two weeks following the live event so you can watch and take notes again and again.

- If you can’t attend live, you’ll get access to the full recording and you’ll have the option of sending a few questions in advance to Andy that he can work into the Seminar.

- This is a ONE-TIME-ONLY Master Seminar and will not be repeated, so don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity learn from an industry pro! Enroll now!

