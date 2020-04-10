Todd McFarlane Celebrates Spawn Kickstarter's Massive Success After Crossing $1 Million in 2 Days

✖

Just over 48 hours ago, comic icon Todd McFarlane launched a Kickstarter to raise money for an incredibly detailed Spawn statue paying homage to one of the character's earliest pieces of merchandise. The goal of the crowdfunding campaign was to at least raise $100,000 and now, the massive project has passed an incredible milestone — it's raised at least $1 million within the spawn of hours. ComicBook.com has obtained a statement from McFarlane himself in which he offers a heartfelt thanks to those involved in the campaign so far.

"The strength of fandom continues to show us how resilient it is. As all off us continue to deal with reality of the strange world right now, it is a testament as to the sheer size of fandom that any comic book character can generate $1 million of excitement in such a short period of time," McFarlane says. "That my character, SPAWN, can help keep some of that enthusiasm going is very rewarding and humbling. I can't wait for our comic industry to get back to normal so I can personally thank the fans myself."

Friday afternoon, the comic creator added a video to his social media profiles unveiling the first stretch goal for the campaign — extra hands and heads fans can change in and out on the final statue.

As of this writing, just under 8,000 backers have backed the project, which is currently at $1,022,645. That means each backer has invested around $128 into the campaign. The smallest package involved with this particular campaign starts at $40 while the biggest package tops out at $160 and includes a three-pack of Spawn in various poses.

McFarlane's description for the campaign is below:

"In 1992 the very first Spawn comic book hit shelves setting sales record for an independent comic. A few years later in 1995, the first Spawn action figure was released to retail and critical acclaim helping to usher in a whole new way of giving you much detailed and ‘art’ to your action figures. Now, twenty-five years later, Todd McFarlane is joining forces with Kickstarter to help deliver an updated version of that original 1995 toy & comic release."

