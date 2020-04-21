Hellboy Creator Mike Mignola Reveals Sketches for Breakfast Mascots, SpongeBob SquarePants
Last month we showed off a collection of daily sketches that Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has been posting online while he stays home in quarantine. Those daily doodles from the Eisner award winner mostly covered things fans were used to seeing being drawn by the creator like Hellboy, skeletons, Hellboy with snakes, sea monsters, and even The Flintstones. Since then, Mignola has continued his daily sketches but veered into territory that is...unexpected to say the least, including various food mascots, characters from The Muppets, and even the cast from SpongeBob SquarePants. You can check out a collection of them below!
Mignola's sketches aren't just an antidote for boredom, as the creator has been putting many of them up for auction for fans will all the proceeds going to Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen. As of this writing, the sketches have raised over $17,600 for the cause is distributing fresh meals to communities in need across America. In addition the WCK is feeding healthcare workers and putting restaurants back to work by offering them a new stream of revenue to prepare and deliver these same meals.
The sketch that has raised the most money so far is of Asterix & Obelix from the French comic strip The Adventures of Asterix. You can peep the official auctions by clicking here and sound off with your favorites in the comments.
GODZILLA pic.twitter.com/cYCuSc6JMs— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 31, 2020
Jingle bell Godzilla pic.twitter.com/LJciWNF4TL— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 31, 2020
Top hat Godzilla pic.twitter.com/neRiUMy46p— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 1, 2020
FIN FANG FOOM pic.twitter.com/Ow09JmPGRb— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 2, 2020
Then for some reason you decide you're just going to draw mummies all day.— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 3, 2020
Not trying to draw the Mummy from the Universal films--No Karloff, no Lon Chaney Jr.--But I do really love that one-arm-in-a-sling look. pic.twitter.com/oTAapaAOVm— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 3, 2020
Harryhausen creations
One of the Harryhausen skeletons from JASON AND THE ARGONAUTS. Unlike Skeletor, these guys WERE a big part of my childhood. pic.twitter.com/J9BzWlRBaI— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 5, 2020
Sam pic.twitter.com/6CR0rNZRUx— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 10, 2020
Tony— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 10, 2020
(Apparently escaped from the Island of Dr. Moreau to become a lovable cereal icon) pic.twitter.com/QXeZECSAjx
Trio of cereal goblins pic.twitter.com/mk7LAeY98Z— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 10, 2020
Okay, here's a new one-- pic.twitter.com/lvR31Cm3eZ— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 14, 2020
Here's one you probably didn't see coming. I know I didn't-- pic.twitter.com/hbdMvgc5LG— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 19, 2020
Turns out Squidward is just Squidly Diddly with a different shirt and (hideously) a nose. pic.twitter.com/SFUMDzIuUC— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 19, 2020
