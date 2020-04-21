Hellboy Creator Mike Mignola Reveals Sketches for Breakfast Mascots, SpongeBob SquarePants

Last month we showed off a collection of daily sketches that Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has been posting online while he stays home in quarantine. Those daily doodles from the Eisner award winner mostly covered things fans were used to seeing being drawn by the creator like Hellboy, skeletons, Hellboy with snakes, sea monsters, and even The Flintstones. Since then, Mignola has continued his daily sketches but veered into territory that is...unexpected to say the least, including various food mascots, characters from The Muppets, and even the cast from SpongeBob SquarePants. You can check out a collection of them below!

Mignola's sketches aren't just an antidote for boredom, as the creator has been putting many of them up for auction for fans will all the proceeds going to Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen. As of this writing, the sketches have raised over $17,600 for the cause is distributing fresh meals to communities in need across America. In addition the WCK is feeding healthcare workers and putting restaurants back to work by offering them a new stream of revenue to prepare and deliver these same meals.

The sketch that has raised the most money so far is of Asterix & Obelix from the French comic strip The Adventures of Asterix. You can peep the official auctions by clicking here and sound off with your favorites in the comments.