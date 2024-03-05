Batman Art Statues and Superman: Ghosts of Krypton Figures Set To Drop From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct are set to launch new resin statues and Page Punchers figures this week, and we have all of the details that you'll need to add them to your collection. The statue lineup includes Batman, the Joker, and Zatanna with designs that are based on the work of some spectacular comic book artists while the Page Punchers lineup includes four 7-inch scale figures inspired by the Superman: Ghosts of Krypton 4-part comic series. Let's break it down.

We'll start with the statue collection, which includes a 1:10th scale black and white statue of Batman based on artwork by Bill Sienkiewicz, a 1:10th scale statue of Joker based on artwork by Andrea Sorrentino, and a 1:8th scale statue of Zatanna based on artwork by J. Scott Campbell. You can expect the statues to come in the $125 range, and they're expected to be available for pre-order starting on March 5th at 9am PT / 12pm ET right here at Entertainment Earth. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+. UPDATE: The statues are live! Direct links are as follows:

Batman Black and White by Bill Sienkiewicz 1:10 Scale Resin Statue ($124.99) – See at Entertainment Earth

The Joker Purple Craze by Andrea Sorrentino 1:10 Scale Resin Statue ($169.99) – See at Entertainment Earth

DC Cover Girls Zatanna by J. Scott Campbell 1:8 Scale Resin Statue ($139.99) – See at Entertainment Earth

As for the Page Punchers figures, the lineup will include 7-inch scale figures of Superman, Ghost of Zod, Earth-2 Superman, and Braniac. Each figure will be packaged with an exclusive Superman: Ghosts of Krypton comic book. These figures are expected to be available for pre-order starting on March 6th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. They should also be available here on Amazon around launch time.

