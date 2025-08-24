7 Marvel Villains Even Wonder Woman Can’t Defeat

Wonder Woman is a member of the Trinity and has long helped lead the superhero community since the Golden Age. Diana of Themyscira learned the ropes of combat from her fellow Amazons, the greatest women warriors of the ancient world. Wonder Woman is a master of armed and unarmed combat, and she’s brought this mastery to the battle for peace and truth. Wonder Woman has faced off against the greatest threats in the multiverse alongside the Justice League, and has taken out some of the most dangerous enemies completely on her own. Wonder Woman will go into battle against the most evil villains with a smile on her face, and is never anything less than the best.

Marvel and DC Comics are starting to have crossovers again for the first time in decades. Wonder Woman is getting several variant covers and a story where she crosses over with Captain America as part of Deadpool/Batman, but not her own title. Crossovers are a lot of fun because you get to see your favorite heroes face against enemies they never would have had a chance to face. Marvel has some amazing villains and Wonder Woman would be able to defeat some of the most formidable. However, these seven Marvel villains are going take her down, teaching Wonder Woman a painful lesson.

7) Doctor Doom

Courtesy of Marvel

Let’s get this out of the way — Wonder Woman is more physically powerful than Doom in every way. She’s stronger, faster, and can definitely fight better. Her Lasso of Truth is unbreakable. She could easily tear apart Doom’s armor. However, Doctor Doom has always been much more than just his armor. Doctor Doom is one of the most intelligent people on the Earth. He’s mastered magic to an extent that he knows spells that even Doctor Strange doesn’t know. Doom is sort of like Batman, in that given enough time, he can always win; he’s even been able to defeat the Beyonders. Doom is also very good in a fight, able to use his intellect to make changes to his plan on the fly. Doom is going to quickly realize that Wonder Woman is much stronger than him, and that’s where the magic comes in. Wonder Woman is a child of the magic of the gods, so Doom wouldn’t be able to do anything too drastic to her, but he would be able to hit her with spells that she really wouldn’t have any answer for. Wonder Woman would definitely do a lot of damage to Doom’s armor, but once he put up some magic shields and gives himself some time to think, he’s got this battle in the bag.

6) The Void

Courtesy of Marvel

The Sentry is one of the most powerful heroes on Earth, if not the most powerful. Bob Reynolds was a drug addict who found a super soldier serum that gave him amazing reality altering powers, as well as vast super strength, durability, speed, psi powers, and flight. Bob’s mental issues led to a second personality developing in his mind (they tried to establish that the Biblical Angel of Death entered his mind, but I’m pretty sure that his been retconned) and that led to the Void. The Void is everything evil in the Sentry and was his greatest enemy. Eventually, the truth about the Sentry and the Void was revealed and the Sentry’s memory was removed, as was the world’s memory of him. The Void is a team buster; he can wreck basically any team out there without a powerful enough telepath to bring Bob back to the fore. Wonder Woman is tough, but she doesn’t have telepathic powers. There’s a chance that the Lasso of Truth could have some affect on the Void, but his power is so great that Wonder Woman probably wouldn’t get a chance to use the Lasso. While power levels in the DC Multiverse are greater and Wonder Woman would probably be the strongest being the Void has ever faced, he has too many other powers he can use against her. Wonder Woman would give it her all, but even the entire Justice League would have a problem with the Void. Wonder Woman doesn’t stand much of a chance on her own against the Void.

5) Onslaught

Courtesy of Marvel

Onslaught is one of the most dangerous psionic entities in the Marvel Universe. Onslaught was formed when Xavier mindwiped Magneto in “Fatal Attractions”, the evil inside of Magneto finding its way into Xavier, along with a portion of his powers (it never made sense even back then, so don’t question it). Onslaught’s psi powers were at incalculable levels and allowed him to create a powerful body made out of psionic energy. He ran through the X-Men, gained more powerful by kidnapping X-Man and Franklin Richards, and beat everyone in his way, only losing because his armor was broken, he became energy, and the heroes took in that power, giving the X-Men something to target. Onslaught has returned several times over the years, and still has all of the powers he had when he was a part of Xavier. When it comes to fighting, Wonder Woman is powerful enough to do some damage to Onslaught, but the problem is Onslaught’s mental powers. Wonder Woman certainly has some defense against psi attacks, but not on the level that Onslaught would bring to bear. Wonder Woman would do her best against Onslaught, but in the end, his greater powers would allow him to beat her.

4) Shadow King

Courtesy of Marvel

The Shadow King is a powerful psionic entity, much like Onslaught. Shadow King has existed since the first nightmare, and is a multiversal manifestation of the dark side of the human consciousness. It has haunted the living for eons, and took a corporal form a few hundred years ago when it possessed the young mutant Amahl Farouk. The Shadow King extended Farouk’s life far beyond what it should have been, and has been wreaking havoc on humanity ever since. The Shadow King is a master of the Astral Plane, where his psi powers basically make him into a god. Xavier and the X-Men have battled the Shadow King multiple times, and despite having the most powerful telepaths in the universe on their side, the X-Men have always had a hard time with the Shadow King. The Shadow King wants to take control of every human on Earth, and has the power to make that reality. His physical form is pretty weak, but it’s rare that he’s ever had to actually fight anyone in the real world. The Shadow King is an expert at mind control, and especially likes to go after his enemies’ minds on the Astral Plane, pulling them to a place where his enemies don’t have the power he does. Wonder Woman would have a lot of the same problems with the Shadow King that she would have with Onslaught. She doesn’t have any defense against the kind of power that the Shadow King could bring to bear. There’s a chance that Diana’s magical heritage would help her to an extent, but Wonder Woman has shown that she’s vulnerable to mind control. With his amazing telepathic skills, Shadow King has this fight in the bag.

3) Galactus

Courtesy of Marvel

Galactus is a force of nature. Galan of Taa was a scientist at the end of the last universe, investigating the end of all things. Galan survived the end and was bathed in the energies of creation. This gave him the Power Cosmic and made him into Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Galactus has traveled the universe since the beginning, empowering Heralds and eating worlds. Galactus has a place in the order of the universe, keeping life form proliferating to extreme extents and keeping the Celestials from overrunning the universe. Galactus has faced Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains, all in attempt to stay fed. He’s tried to destroy the Earth, but he’s also helped save the universe against foes like Thanos and the Magus; after all, he needs something to eat. There is no malice to Galactus; he doesn’t eat planets because he enjoys it or because he wants to have godlike power, he just fulfills his purpose. Galactus is far, far beyond Wonder Woman. Galactus isn’t a foe that can be knocked out with physical force, and even if he could, Wonder Woman doesn’t have the strength to do so. Beating Galactus is very, very hard, even if he hasn’t eaten in a while. Wonder Woman would give it her all, but she doesn’t really have the kind of power, intellect, or access to technology that would allow her to defeat Galactus. However, a fight between the two opens up the potential for Wonder Woman as a Herald of Galactus and that would be so very awesome that I want to see it right now.

2) Apocalypse

Courtesy of Marvel

Wonder Woman is stronger and faster than Apocalypse. However, that doesn’t mean that she’s going to win this fight. Apocalypse is one of the most powerful mutants of all time. His mutant gene gives him a variety of powers — super strength, invulnerability, complete control over his molecules (so, stretching and shape changing), psi powers, and energy manipulation powers, all of which have been enhanced by Celestial technology. Apocalypse has defeated teams of heroes and conquered alternate universes, as seen in The Age of Apocalypse, and can stand up to basically anyone. He even owes a win against Thor and was nearly able to take his head off with his first punch. Apocalypse has two advantages over Wonder Woman — his psi powers and his Celestial armor. Apocalypse’s armor is basically impregnable, and it takes a specially enchanted weapon to pierce it. He has the ultimate defense against Wonder Woman’s greater strength, and this would allow him to survive long enough to use his psi powers to take her out. It would be an excellent fight, but Apocalypse has the tools he needs to defeat Wonder Woman.

1) Thanos

Courtesy of Marvel

When most people think of Thanos, they think of Infinity Gauntlet. However, Thanos doesn’t need the Gauntlet to win fights and he definitely doesn’t need it against Wonder Woman. Thanos is an Eternal, and is gifted with extreme super strength, invulnerability, low level psi powers, and vast reserves of cosmic power. He’s an implacable combatant, and has no fear. Wonder Woman is probably stronger than him — Thanos is Marvel strong, but not DC strong — but Thanos can take shots from the heaviest hitters on Earth (go look up Infinity #6 to see Thanos fight the most powerful Avengers like Thor, Captain Marvel, Hyperion, and the rest). What gives him the advantage is his fiendish combat intelligence and his cosmic energies. Thanos has been able to beat Thor with warrior madness (which enhanced his strength) and the Power Gem (or Power Stone if you go by the MCU-inspired naming convention; I’m old school, so I say Gem). Wonder Woman is powerful, but she’s not powerfu enough to overwhelm Thanos. Thanos would respect Wonder Woman immensely after the fight, but he would wipe the floor with her.

