Marvel Beta Ray Bill and King Daredevil Funko Pop PX Exclusives Have Dropped

The powerful Korbinite and The Man Without Fear get Previews Exclusive Funko Pops that are on sale now.

This week's Funko Pop Wednesday drops include two new Previews Exclusive figures for Marvel fans – Beta Ray Bill and King Daredevil! Both are up for pre-order now, and all of the details you need can be found below. You can keep tabs on the rest of the Wednesday Funko Pop releases right here.

Beta Ray Bill! Previews Exclusive Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This figure is based on the 2021 self-titled comic series. Beta Ray Bill is a powerful Korbinite that is worthy of wielding Thor's hammer Mjolnir. However, he has a hammer of his own – the mighty Stormbreaker – and this Pop depicts him holding it as it crackles with energy.

King Daredevil! Previews Exclusive Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This Funko Pop is inspired by the 2022 Daredevil series written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Marco Checchetto, It depicts the Man Without Fear aka Matt Murdock is his hooded costume as the King of The Fist.

In other Daredevil Funko Pops news, the She-Hulk Daredevil Funko Pop was recently unveiled as a Funko Shop exclusive but has not been made available as of this writing. You can sign up to be notified here at the Funko website, You can also keep up with news on the next appearance of Daredevil in the MCU for the Daredevil: Born Again series that's headed to Disney+ at some point in 2024 or 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again brings back Charlie Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin, with Arty Froushan playing Kingpin's associate, Harry. The supporting cast includes Sandrine Holt (The Crossing) as the MCU Vanessa Fisk and Jon Bernthal, returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher from Netflix's Daredevil and Marvel's The Punisher. Rounding out the cast are Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), Nikki M. James (Severance), and Michael Gaston (Prison Break) in undisclosed roles. Series directors include Micahel Cuesta (Dexter, Blue Bloods), Clark Johnson (Homicide: Life on the Street), and Jeffrey Nachmanoff (The Day After Tomorrow). Grainne Godfree and Jill Blankenship are writing the series, alongside Aisha Porter-Christie, David Feige, Devon Kliger, Thomas Wong, and Zachary Reiter.