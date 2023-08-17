Marvel Previews Predator vs. Wolverine

"They say I'm the best there is... but I sure as @#$% don't feel that way," Wolverine says in a sneak peek at Marvel's Predator Vs. Wolverine. "Not now. Now that I'm the hunted." Previously announced by Marvel Comics' 20th Century Studios imprint, the four-issue limited series from writer Benjamin Percy (Wolverine) and artists Greg Land (Avengers: Beyond), Andrea Di Vito (X-Men Annual #1), Ken Lashley (Venom), and Kei Zama (Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones) doesn't hit stands until September 20th — but you don't have to wait until then to see the Yautja join the Marvel Universe.

Marvel on Thursday revealed a new look at Predator Vs. Wolverine, below, showing a bloodied Logan as the prey of a trophy-hunting Yautja. As part of its species' rite of passage, the young Yautja is out to obtain the rank of Blooded — a ritual it will achieve when its decades-long hunt ends with Wolverine's death. 'Nuff said.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The official description: "THE THRILL IS THE KILL! The bloodthirsty saga you've been waiting for! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in Marvel Comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan's life — against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence — and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory…or glorious death."

"I'm not going to say I was born to write this crossover... but sometimes the universe reveals why you were created. I am a child of the eighties. I cannot tell you how many times I watched Predator, just as I cannot tell you how many Wolverine comics I have read, because that would be like telling you how many breaths I've taken or cheeseburgers I've eaten," ongoing Wolverine writer Percy said in a statement announcing the series. "The mythologies of both are ingrained in me so deeply they might as well be strands of DNA or wisps of soul. The guns, claws, beef, and blood of both franchises have been stewing in my brain since 1987, when I read myself to sleep every night with a stack of Marvel comics and my friends and I used to play 'Predator' with Nerf guns in the woods and river near our neighborhood."

Percy also pens the just-announced Sabretooth War, a 10-part epic unfolding in the pages of Wolverine for the mutant's 50th anniversary in 2024. On the way from Marvel's 20th Century Studios imprint is October's Alien Annual #1 — pitting Alien versus Alien — and the relaunched Alien (2023) #1, which will introduce an even deadlier breed of Xenomorph in the "Descendant" storyline.

Predator Vs. Wolverine #1 is on sale September 20th.