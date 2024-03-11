McFarlane Toys JLA Plastic Man Build A Wave Pre-Orders Are About To Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The next big DC Multiverse release on McFarlane Toys' calendar is a Justice League of America Build-A-Wave set that includes 7-inch scale, '90s style figures of Aquaman, Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern (John Stewart). These figures will include pieces to build a fifth figure – Plastic Man!

Pre-orders for the McFarlane Toys JLA Build-A-Wave are expected to launch at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Wednesday, March 13th here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon. Note that Entertainment Earth should have a case option available for collectors. Direct links to each of the figures will be added to the list below after the drop is live.

In other recent McFarlane Toys news, a recent Page Punchers release included 7-inch scale figures of Superman, Ghost of Zod, Earth-2 Superman, and Braniac. Each figure will be packaged with an exclusive Superman: Ghosts of Krypton comic book.