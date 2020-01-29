Creepy Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Batman Begins Goes Viral

Batman fans are focused on The Batman after the movie began filming recently, but it turns out people are still discovering things about the older films. On Twitter, Reece Lively posted a bit of the behind the scenes footage from Batman Begins sourced from Ofycm on Instagram. Fans were absolutely horrified to learn that the Fear Gas Batman from the film wasn’t a CGI creation at all. The footage clearly shows off the fact that the suit indeed exists and the black-toothed monstrosity from the film was just walking around on set. It was probably much easier to perform fear with the extra bonus of the visual so close to your face. People in the replies are just confused because the existence of the suit opens up so many questions. Namely, where is it now, how much time did it take to make it, are there other images of Christian Bale walking around with it on?

Nolan’s love for practical effects is well documented at this point. One part of The Dark Knight that people constantly come back to as they wonder about the logistics of the film, is how in the world that cash pyramid got assembled. One Redditor estimated that it would have taken 16 of The Joker’s henchman 27 hours to build. There’s a ton of math involved in that deduction that we’re not going to rehash here. Lundgrens Front Kick did a lot of the legwork and he described the process of coming to that discovery last year.

"I’m not the first person to take a guess at the amount of money (here, here and here) that made up the pyramid. I know it’s a fool’s errand to figure out something that has no answer (that’s why I did it). Instead of focusing on the money, I wanted to focus more on how long it took to set it all up. I did my own math to make sure the answer was different from all the rest. Then, with my new total, I took a guess at how long it took to build. The answer is wrong… because no one will ever know the right answer. However, I’m happy with the total I came up with….even if it’s wrong."

I did not know that Demon Batman was made as a suit. pic.twitter.com/5GNWwh3zhj — Reece Lively (@Reece_Lively) January 25, 2020

In other Batsuit related news, Robert Pattinson has already tried on his version of the iconic costume and he felt the power from the second he struggled to get it on. “It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson told Variety. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

“You do feel very powerful immediately," Pattinson added. "And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

