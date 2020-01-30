A Look Back at Our Favorite Arrow Wigs

The CW said goodbye to Arrow on Tuesday night with the long-running series airing is finale, "Fadeout". The episode saw Team Arrow - sans Oliver - come together one last time as well as the hero's friends, family, and even a close adversary or two take a moment to say a final farewell. With Oliver's story officially in the books, it's time to take a look back at some of the favorite moments and elements of the show. But why just settle for figuring out some of the series' best and most beloved moments? The look of the series, particularly when it comes to its use of wigs, is another much-enjoyed part of Arrow that we will truly miss now that it's gone.

That's right, we're taking a look back at some of our favorite wigs and hairstyles over Arrow's eight seasons. In terms of costuming, the wigs and hairstyling on Arrow actually had a pretty important role. For Oliver, his look required some fairly dramatic changes over the seasons when it came to revisiting different points of his history. With Oliver's time on Lian Yu and the years surrounding it being told in flashback, wigs helped create the dramatic appearance shifts for the character. For others, wigs were part of their costumed look, helping to differentiate between their civilian identities and their lives of crime and crimefighting.

Given the nature of Arrow in that it was very much Oliver Queen's story, this list is going to be fairly heavy on some of our favorite of his looks, but we've tried to represent some others as well, too. We've also tried to encompass as many of Arrow's seasons as possible as well, though many of the wigs came in during the earlier part of the series' run. In any case, we've had a lot of fun taking a look back and we hope you will, too.

Want to see our choices for our favorite wigs during Arrow's run? Read on and be sure to chime in with your favorites in the comments below.