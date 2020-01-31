The Batman Fans Think Robert Pattinson Has Already Filmed Scenes in the Bat Suit

The Batman has started filming and people online are running wild with speculation about the locations and what actors are involved day-to-day. Now, one Redditor thinks that Robert Pattinson and the crew might be trying to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes. PeterTheNerd is just one of many people to point out the presence of some dark makeup around the star’s eyes. Now, the fans in the thread are running with the idea that Pattinson could have already begun shooting scenes with the BatSuit due to the dark makeup’s presence, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. Still, the entire post is proof that nothing gets past the eagle-eyed fans on the Internet. But, it is pretty likely that Batman fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see what Matt Reeves has in store for them with The Batman.

It isn’t like these claims of the BatSuit already being in use came out of nowhere. Pattinson told Variety about wearing a version of the iconic cape and cowl last year. From the moment he got into the rubber, the power of the role was immediately apparent to the young actor.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson explained. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

“You do feel very powerful immediately," Pattinson continued. "And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

