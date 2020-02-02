When Do Batwoman and Supergirl Return?

The CW's Arrowverse of shows are officially living in a post-"Crisis" world, and fans are having fun seeing exactly what that entails. If you're wanting to see what's in store for two of the franchise's series - Batwoman and Supergirl - you'll have to wait a bit longer. Both of the series are on a brief hiatus until Sunday, February 16th, when they will return at 8/7c and 9/8c, respectively. This two-week hiatus is due to some pretty big events being held on Sunday nights - the Super Bowl on February 2nd, and the Oscars on February 9th.

When they do return, both Batwoman and Supergirl will have some massive plot twists to deal with. Batwoman has the ongoing dilemma of an alternate version of Beth Kane (Rachel Skarsten) returning as a result of "Crisis on Infinite Earths", which shook up the dynamic between Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Alice. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

"TWO’S A CROWD – As Kate (Ruby Rose) is pulled between two sisters, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are tasked with finding the cause behind Beth’s debilitating headaches. A visitor delivers some good news to Jacob (Dougray Scott), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) takes her new role to the extreme and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) makes a devastating discovery. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert."

Meanwhile, Supergirl will air the concluding chapter of its "Back From the Future" arc, which brought the return of Winn Scott (Jeremy Jordan) to weave in some new canon tied to the Legion of Super-Heroes. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

"BRAINY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN ALEX AND LEX; JEREMY JORDAN GUEST STARS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) helps Winn (guest star Jeremy Jordan) face his greatest fear. After Alex (Chyler Leigh) sets out to find evidence against Lex (guest star Jon Cryer), Brainy (Jesse Rath) must decide between helping his friend or continuing to secretly work for Lex. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Rob Wright & J. Holtham."

As mentioned above, Batwoman and Supergirl will return on Sunday, February 16th on The CW.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!