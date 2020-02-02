Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Teases a Game-Changing Event Will Rock Diana's World

After a few years away from the big screen, Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince/Wonder Woman will return this summer in Wonder Woman 1984. The highly-anticipated sequel is set to tell an entirely new story for the Princess of Themyscira -- and it sounds like the stakes will definitely be high. In a recent interview with Extra, Gadot spoke about how her character has evolved in the decades since the events of Wonder Woman, and teased an event that will "change the whole game."

"This is a much more -- you know, she's been around, she's much wiser and mature and lonely and she's different," Gadot explained. "We see her in a different time of her life that we've never experienced. And then something crazy happens that changes the whole game."

Just based off of what we already know about Wonder Woman 1984, it seems like the event in question will be the unexpected return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). The return, which was confirmed almost as soon as filming began, is expected to come about due to some interesting circumstances.

"I've had it happen with several actors where you really get up to speed and you know that person, so you see this incredible skill that they're of." director Patty Jenkins said of Pine in an interview last year. "So you can spin them this way, and that's fun. You can spin them that way. Chris and I definitely have that. I also think that he has a bunch of dimensions of him that I haven't quite seen him get to explore. Now, at this point, I'm feeling like I just want to keep working with so many of the same actors because it is so fun."

Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

